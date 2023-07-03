Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch and dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
July 5: Chicken salad, potato chips, cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
July 6: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, roll and dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m., patriotic sing-along, 4:30 p.m.
July 10: Tuna salad sandwich, fruit and cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m., T.OP.S., 4 p.m.
Other Senior Center activities:
Bingo, 3 p.m. July 18.
Movie and pizza, 6 p.m. July 26.
Activities scheduled post-Fourth at George Community Hall
First Friday Jam has been scheduled for July 7 p.m., and anyone with an instrument can come and play music, and anyone with can come listen. There’s a potluck scheduled for 6 p.m.
On July 21, the community hall will host Third Friday Beginner’s Jam, 7-9 p.m. Experienced musicians and audience are welcome.
To learn more details, visit www.georgecommunityhall.com.
Quincy grad makes Dean’s List at NY college
Bailey Kehl was named to the Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Kehl is in the International Business Program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4, they do not have any grades of Incomplete, D or F, and they have registered for and completed at least 12 credit hours.
Confluence Health changes names
Confluence Health will change names to its facilities starting this month. The most significant change is that Central Washington Hospital will be called Confluence Health Hospital/Central Campus, and Wenatchee Valley Hospital will be known as Confluence Health Hospital/Mares Campus.
In addition the Omak Clinic of Confluence Health will be known as Confluence Health Omak Campus, and the Moses Lake Clinic of Confluence Health will be known as Confluence Health/Moses Lake Campus.
Activities coming to Quincy library
Children’s Bingo: Wednesday July 5, 3 p.m. at multipurpose room at Quincy Library
Zoom Storytime: Thursday, July 6, 9:30 a.m. virtual live event.
Children’s Summer Storytime: Thursday July 6, 10 a.m. Quincy library, multipurpose room.
Crafternoon for Children: Wooden Toy Car: Tuesday July 11, 2 p.m., Quincy Library multipurpose room.
Live Stream in Quincy: Virtual Magic Show with Magician Jeff Evans: Wednesday, July 12, 2 p.m., Quincy Library multipurpose room.