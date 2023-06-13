Senior Center meals
Wednesday, June 14: Chicken salad, potato chips, fruit and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 15: Barbecue pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, roll and dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m. S.A.I.L. class on summer break until further notice.
Monday, June 19: Biscuits and gravy, diced potatoes, fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. and T.O.P.S. at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20: Smothered boneless pork chops, potato wedges, green beans, roll and dessert. Fraud prevention presentation at 4:30 p.m.
Flag retirement ceremony set for June 14
At 7 p.m. on June 14, American Legion Post, 276 Eighth Ave. NW, Ephrata, there will be a Flag Retirement Ceremony, which is is an event held to honorably dispose of torn and tattered U.S. flags.
If you have any flags which need to be retired, please bring them to the American Legion Post 28 – 276 8th Ave. NW, Ephrata so they may be disposed of in a respectful manner.
Quincy FFA chooses officers for next year
The Quincy FFA is proud to announce the officer team installed this month at the parent-member banquet. The president is Kallie Kooistra. The vice president is Lily Thompson. chapter secretary is Adrian Baughman. Oswaldo Hernandez is the treasurer. Harlie Torgeson is the chapter reporter. Clarissa Perez is the chapter sentinel.
Pool to open June 16
Quincy Aquatic Center will open Friday, June 16, at 1 p.m. It will only have the slide pool open for the start of the summer. Swimming Lessons Session 1 available online to register for now: Current 2023 Prices to get into the pool. Children 3 and under - FREE. Youth 4-17, $4, Adults 18-50, .$5 Adults 50 and older, $3. For more information, call the city’s recreation department at 509-787-3523, ext. 9.