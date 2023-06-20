Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch and dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
June 21: Chef salad, fruit, cookie, chat-and-stitch at 1 p.m. and board meeting at 2 p.m.
June 22: Bell peppers and steak strips with rice salad, roll and dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
June 26: Pancakes, bacon, fruit, coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. and TOPS at 4 p.m.
June 27: Stuffed bell peppers, coleslaw, roll and dessert.
State Fire Marshal urges caution at the grill
Last year in Washington state, cooking fires that include open grills totaled 2,121 with a total loss of over 10 million dollars. The State Fire Marshal’s Office advises residents to take steps to make this a safe barbeque season.
Setting up: Ensure you check with your local fire agency about any outdoor burn restrictions or bans. Both propane and charcoal grills should only be used outside. At a minimum, keep grills 10’ away from fences, exterior walls of the house, overhanging tree branches, or any other flammable materials. Be sure the grill is stable and level.
Before using the grill for the first time each year, check the gas cylinder hose for leaks by applying a light soap and water solution to the hose and then turning on the gas. If there is a leak, the solution will form bubbles. If you can’t stop the leak yourself, have it serviced by a professional before using it.
When lighting: Whether cooking with a gas or charcoal grill always use caution when lighting. Always make sure your grill lid is open before lighting. When using charcoal, consider using a charcoal chimney starter instead of charcoal lighter fluid and never use gasoline or other flammable liquids other than lighter fluid.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.
If you would like your news item to appear in the Briefs section of the QVPR, please contact our Editor, Sebastian Moraga, by emailing news@qvpr.com or calling 509-8857535.
Quincy alumni make Dean’s List at GFU
Local students were among those who earned Dean’s List recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2023 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the list.
The following students received recognition:
- Aidan Heikes, psychology
- Bryn Heikes, marketing
New area code coming to Washington
The Utilities and Transportation Commission today approved a plan to implement a new area code to address the need for additional numbers in the Seattle area.
The new area code, 564, will overlay the existing 206 area code. Current phone numbers with the 206 area code will not change. The 564 area code will be assigned to new phone numbers once no more 206 area code numbers are available.
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator projects the 206 area code will run out of numbers by the end of 2025.
The commission originally approved the single area code overlay for western Washington in 2000 but postponed it until 2017 due to successful state and national number conservation efforts.