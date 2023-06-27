Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch, dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
June 28: Indoor picnic, hot dog or cheeseburger, chips, ice cream sundae. Chat and Stitch, 1 p.m., Movie and Pizza at 6 p.m.
June 29: Chicken alfredo, salad, breadstick, dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
July 3: Scrambled eggs, bacon, toast, fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m., Line Dancing, 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
The senior center will be closed on July 4, in celebration of Independence Day.
Consumer fireworks sales start June 28
In Washington, sale of consumer fireworks will begin Wednesday, June 28, at noon and will end on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 p.m.
On June 28 sales will be allowed from noon to 11 p.m. The discharge period will be the same.
From June 29 to July 3, sales will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Discharge will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
On July 4, sales will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Discharge will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
On July 5, sales will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Discharge is from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
A state license is required, along with a local permit, to operate a fireworks stand in Washington. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office issued licenses for 552 retail fireworks stands in 2023; this number is up slightly from 2022 with a total of 541.
The SFMO encourages those who purchase fireworks this year to enjoy them safely and responsibly.
A number of cities and counties have restricted or banned the sale and discharge of fireworks, while others have modified the type of fireworks that can be purchased. Always be sure to check with your local jurisdiction before purchasing or discharging fireworks.
For further information, contact the SFMO at (360) 596-3929 or visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.
NCWL looking for rep for board of trustees
North Central Washington Libraries, in conjunction with the Grant County commissioners, announced they are seeking an interested citizen of Grant County to serve on the NCWL Board of Trustees. Grant County citizens with a variety of skill sets including, but not limited to, communication, public relations, budgeting, policy review, and library science, as well as anyone with a passion for libraries and the role they play in society are encouraged to apply.
The mission of the NCWL Board of Trustees is connecting people of North Central Washington to vital resources and opportunities that foster individual growth and strengthen communities. This dynamic seven-member board is responsible for the development of library policies and procedures and acts as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners on matters relating to the library. There is no financial compensation for serving on this board, however there is ample opportunity for meaningful public service. An application must be completed and can be found at the county’s website. For questions contact Sharon Mauch, executive assistant, 509-663-1117, ext. 139, or smauch@ncrl.org . Applications will be accepted until August 31, 2023.
