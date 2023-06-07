Flag Day ice cream social scheduled for public
The public is invited to celebrate Flag Day, June 14, at an event hosted by the local nonprofit organization Veterans Operation Creation. The social will include a flag ceremony, ice cream, music and giveaways. It will be held 4-6 p.m., at the Pioneer Museum, 415 F St. SW, Quincy.
Senior Center meals
Wednesday June 7: BLT, carrot raisin salad, and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
Thursday June 8: Meatloaf and gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m. S.A.I.L. class on summer break until further notice.
Monday June 12: Ham and cheese omelet, fried potatoes, fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. and T.O.P.S. at 4 p.m.
Tuesday June 13: Cheeseburger, pasta salad and desert.
Bureau of Reclamation celebrates 120 years at Grand Coulee Dam
The Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to host an event to celebrate Reclamation’s 120 years of service in the Pacific Northwest.
Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton will be the keynote speaker at the event. Grand Coulee Dam is the main feature of the Columbia Basin Project and Reclamation’s largest multipurpose project.
WHAT: Reclamation’s 120th Anniversary Celebration Event
WHEN: Tuesday, June 13, 12–12:45 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Coulee Dam – Lower Visitor Center Park
Gonzaga features Quincy grad in President’s List
Quincy grad Kelly Mills has earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
County offers composting class
Grant County Solid Waste will offer a free composting class on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Grant County Public Works office at 124 Enterprise St., Ephrata. For more information, call 754-6082 ext. 3508.
Composting is a beneficial way of turning yard and garden waste into a resource that helps plants grow healthier and faster by keeping the soil loose and well drained. While it is not a substitute for fertilizer, it does contain beneficial nutrients. Composting may also save you money by reducing how much garbage you throw away.
The class is sponsored by Grant County Solid Waste and the Washington State Dept. of Ecology Local Solid Waste Financial Assistance.
VA creates a Nursing Assistant Academy
The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is proud to announce the creation of the first WDVA Nursing Assistant Academy. The training center is in O’Conner Hall on the grounds of the Washington Soldiers Home and will allow the agency to efficiently train and retain direct care staff who are vital to the operation of the State Veterans Homes.
With a nursing assistant vacancy rate of 23.5% across the four State Veterans Homes, WDVA was unable to open beds to Veterans and families who needed rehabilitative or nursing home care. The new WDVA Nursing Assistant Academy initiative will further the agency’s mission of Serving Those Who Served and allow the agency to provide care to more Veterans and families.
Additional information on the WDVA Nursing Assistant Academy can be found at www.dva.wa.gov.
Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry
Thirteen people have fallen ill in Washington state, more than 100 nationwide after a salmonella outbreak. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is working with local and federal public health partners to investigate 13 cases of Salmonella linked to backyard poultry. Cases have been reported in Kitsap (3), Spokane (2), Yakima (2), King (2), Grant (1), Thurston (1), Skagit, (1) and Cowlitz (1) counties. This is part of a nationwide outbreak that has sickened 104 people in 31 states. In Washington, four people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
If you have a backyard flock, take steps to protect yourself and your family from Salmonella infection,” said Washington State Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH. “Always wash your hands with soap and water after you’ve touched poultry, or soil or objects they’ve had contact with.”
People infected with Salmonella usually become sick one to three days after exposure. Symptoms include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, chills, stomach cramps, and occasionally vomiting. Most people recover within four to seven days without treatment. However, some people may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
Children under five, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get severely sick from Salmonella .