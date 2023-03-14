Senior center meals
March 15: Patty melt, pea salad, cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m.. Board meeting at 2 p.m.
March 16: Corned beef and cabbage, herb buttered potatoes, scones and apple cake. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m. Irish Step Dancers at 4:30 p.m. (See below).
March 20: Biscuits and gravy, diced potatoes, fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
March 21: Cheeseburger, potato wedges, carrot salad, dessert.
Other activities for senior center:
Chat and Stitch, 1 p.m. March 22. Movie and pizza, March 29, 6 p.m.
Irish Step Dancers to perform at Senior Center
Would you like to learn some Irish step dance steps? You can do just that on Thursday, March 16 from 4:30 to 5:30.
Dancers, ranging in age from 4 to 18, from An Daire in Wenatchee will be providing entertainment at the Quincy Senior Center.
Angela, their instructor, will be teaching some dance steps. The Center’s staff will be passing the hat for donations that will go to An Daire. Come join the fun.
If you would like to stay for dinner, please call Stacia at 509-787-3231 to make reservations.
State launches webpage for reproductive and sexual health
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a new webpage and tool to find telehealth sexual and reproductive health care services in Washington.
The new DOH webpage and tool offer information about 37 clinics in the Washington State Sexual and Reproductive Health Network that provide telehealth appointments.
Available telehealth services include birth control refills, pregnancy options counseling, emergency contraceptives, and screenings for sexually transmitted infections.
Gender affirming care and PrEP for HIV prevention are available at some sites if a person has previously received the services from the provider.
Existing insurance plans, Medicaid, or Medicare may cover telehealth. More than half of Washington’s counties are experiencing primary care provider shortages, and the limited availability of health facilities often means rural residents must travel long distances to access care. These disparities highlight the continued need for affordable and accessible services in Washington, especially in rural counties and areas with fewer resources.
Visit the DOH webpage for a complete list of available services, find a clinic, and more information.
Tech and Tiaras event seeks to attract middle school girls to STEM
The Apple STEM Network and the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD), are proud to announce five upcoming events across the region this spring called, “Tech & Tiaras”, for 8th grade students who identify as female or non-binary, to explore technology and computer science:
The event will occur five times in five cities of Central Washington, including:.
● April 18 | 8:30 AM -noon | Quincy High School .
All comprehensive high schools are required to offer elective computer science courses for high school students by 2022-2023 school year.
Despite this expanded access to computer science, young women are significantly underrepresented in these classes. In 2022, approximately 792 students across North Central Washington took a high school computer science course and only 26% of those enrollments were students who identify as female.
To encourage more young women to consider taking courses and exploring future career paths in technology, the regional events were designed to inspire middle school girls and teens who identify as female, through a fun and engaging, hands-on experience with technology alongside women in the technology industry.
To further the message, the girls will watch a video featuring local parents, peers and teachers who share their thoughts on the benefits of STEM education and possible career pathways for all students.
In this short compilation video produced by NCESD, voices include a Quincy High School graduate who attends the University of Washington,
To learn more, contact: Sue Kane, Director of STEM Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships at NCESD, (509) 888-7036.
Samaritan Healthcare and WSU College of Medicine partner for medical education
Washington State University medical school students will soon have the option to gain valuable medical experience just a few short hours from the Spokane campus.
Samaritan Healthcare and the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine have partnered to develop a program to support the education of medical students. The partnership also includes exploration of interprofessional education with WSU’s College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and other programs.
The collaboration aligns WSU’s efforts to extend knowledge though innovative educational programs with Samaritan’s desire to build partnerships that will improve health education throughout the region and develop the next generation of health care professionals.
“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to advance our partnership with the WSU College of Medicine,” said Theresa Sullivan, CEO of Samaritan Healthcare in a press release. “Their commitment to training physicians and medical professionals towards a rural track is vital to the development of our future workforce.”
NCW Libraries to offer light therapy lamps
NCW Libraries has added a collection of light therapy lamps to its Library of Things.
The HappyLight Touch Plus lamp provides UV-free light with 10,000 lux intensity with adjustable brightness and a timer.
The lamps can be checked out for up to 28 days with a library card, and can be picked up and returned to any of the library district’s 30 branch libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Sunlight is an essential ingredient for health, and many people don’t get enough of it. Not getting enough light each day can affect mental health, mood and sleep.
Light therapy lamps are one way to bring the benefits of daylight safely indoors. Bright light therapy has been shown to boost mood, increase energy, enhance mental focus, and improve sleep.
To learn more, please contact Michelle McNiel, Public Relations Specialist, 509-663-1117, ext. 147, 509-679-8002, or via email, mmcniel@ncwlibraries.org.
ECBID to begin filling canal next week
The East Columbia Basin Irrigation District will begin filling the East Low Canal for the 2023 irrigation season on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
The East Low Canal serves the Moses Lake, Warden, and Othello areas of the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District and the Connell (Block 18) area of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District.
Deliveries from the East Low Canal will begin on March 27. Deliveries to the East District’s Block 49, from the Potholes East Canal, will begin to be available March 20.
Irrigation deliveries will be dependent on the demand in individual lateral systems. Pump plants will also be started when orders are sufficient for start-up of the plants. Water users should contact their respective Watermaster Headquarters in Moses Lake or Othello or contact their ditchrider to receive current information and schedules.
Located in central Washington State, the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District is the largest district in the state, with authorization to irrigate 472,000 acres.
Currently, 169,000 acres are developed and managed by 4,500 landowners within the federal Columbia Basin Project.
Additionally, the District is involved in the development of 87,000 acres associated with OGWRP. The District provides a reliable supply of water that irrigates the cropland that produces food shipped domestically and internationally.
Nominations open for Health Equity Zones
To help people facing health barriers, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is proud to announce nominations are now open for the state’s new Health Equity Zones (HEZ) initiative. HEZ gives people an opportunity to share their ideas and create a model for collaborative solutions.
“This is an exciting new opportunity to create health programs led by community from the very beginning,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, Chief of Prevention, Safety, and Health in a press release. “People who live in under-resourced communities know best what is needed to improve health in their area. Health Equity Zones are a way to tap into that local knowledge and design lasting solutions.”
The HEZ initiative, created by the Washington legislature in 2021, will pilot community-led projects in three different “zones” – rural, urban, and Native communities – aiming to address each area’s most pressing health issues.
People statewide are invited to nominate their community as a HEZ. The nomination period is open from March 13-April 23. Each geographic area chosen as a HEZ will receive $200,000 per year for two years to identify health priorities and develop community action plans.