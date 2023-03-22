Senior Center meals
March 22: Vegetable beef soup, breadstick and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m.
March 23: Oven barbecue chicken drumsticks, potato salad, baked beans, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m.
March 27: Grilled ham and cheese, apple salad, cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
March 28: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, asian salad and dessert. Quilting group at 12:30 p.m.
Other activities:
Movie and pizza, March 29, 6 p.m. Pinochle, March 30, 3 p.m. SAIL exercise class, 1 p.m., March 30.
Quincy grads make honor roll at Central Washington University
The following students made the Honor Roll for the fall quarter at Central Washington University: Brigette Barrows, Heidy Chavez, Manuel Diaz Ramirez, Connor Morgan, Mario Mercado, Francisco Sanchez, Emily Townsend, Julisa Trevino, Litzy Velazquez Martinez and Bryan Velazquez Martinez.
The QVPR obtained the names of the students as they appeared listed on the university registrar’s website.
Wave of activities coming to Quincy
With the warmer weather approaching, more and more activities are beginning to fill up the calendar here in Quincy. The city’s recreation department has unveiled a long list of dates for people of all ages to participate in, or at least to get ready for.
For instance, the Quincy Aquatic Center, although it’s not open yet, is offering a 15-percent discount on its 2023 season pass if purchased before April 30. You need to register online, so contact Quincy Parks and Rec for the link, (see below).
The department is also offering a weekly Social Games event for adults and seniors, with a weekly rotation of games that includes bridge, bunco, cribbage, dominoes and more. The games are on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. ad the Quincy Activity Center, 105, Second Ave. S.E.. Feel free to call 509-787-3523, extension 9 with more questions, or email recreation@quincywashington.us
The third of three Community Game Nights is scheduled for April 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the same location. All ages are welcome and although games and puzzles are provided, you may bring your own board games too.
March 23 is the second of two opportunities to play cornhole at the activity center, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. All ages are welcome, although younger children should be supervised by parents.
The department will host from April 3-6 the Tiny Tots Sports Camp, for children ages 3-5 at Lauzier Park, from 3:30-4:15 p.m. The fees are $25 for in-city residents and $30 for out-of-city residents. On the first day, the children will play football, then the next day basketball, the third day they will play ‘Capture The Flag’ and they will play soccer on the last day.