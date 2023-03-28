Senior Center meals
March 29: Chicken salad sandwich, potato chips and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m. Movie and pizza at 6 p.m.
March 30: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll and dessert.
SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m.
April 3: Grilled cheese sandwich, pea salad, cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
April 4: Garlic butter baked chicken thighs, potato wedges, mixed veggies, roll and dessert.
Other activities at the Senior Center:
Quilting group April 11, 12:30 p.m. A Matter of Balance class 1 p.m. GTA study presentation April 13, 12:30 p.m.
March 31 is last day for studded tires on vehicles
The Washington State Department of Transportation encourages all drivers to plan ahead now to avoid a potential fine of $137, which could be issued by the Washington State Patrol starting as soon as Saturday, April 1.
Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. There is no individual exception or “out of state waiver” to the studded tire dates.
WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin urged motorists “to explore all their traction options, including non-stud, winter-tread tires which are different from all–season tires. These tires are legal year-round and don’t damage our highways.”
State law gives WSDOT the authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it, most commonly when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice.
While late season storms are possible in the mountain passes, there are no forecasted statewide conditions that would call for an extension to the deadline. For mountain travel, WSDOT recommends drivers use approved traction tires and carry chains, if necessary.
Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states may have different studded tire removal dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors.
Quincy grads make Dean’s List at UW
Students from the Quincy area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
The students are Martin Cuali-Ramirez, a senior; Amy Hernandez, a senior; Sandra V. Huezo-Menjivar, a senior; and Diego Torres, a senior.
State agency to discuss steelhead season in Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a public meeting in Kennewick on March 29 to discuss salmon and steelhead seasons in the central and eastern regions of the state for the coming year.
Part of the annual North of Falcon salmon season-setting process, the meeting will address fisheries for the upper Columbia River (upstream of McNary Dam) and Snake River. This will be the first in-person meeting to discuss Eastern Washington salmon fisheries since 2019.
WDFW fishery managers will present forecasts and season proposals, and hear comment from the public on proposed seasons. Additionally, fishery managers will discuss the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Columbia River fishery policy as it relates to geographical allocations of spring Chinook harvest in recreational fisheries from the mouth of the Columbia River to the Snake River.
The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at the Kennewick Irrigation District office, located at 2015 S Ely St.. This is an in-person meeting only; however, a video presentation on proposed seasons and fishery guidelines is now available on YouTube. Anyone unable to attend the meeting can submit comments online.
Fire marshall warns of hazardous liquids
From 2019 to 2021, Washington state reported a total of 3,730 fires caused by flammable or combustible liquids.
Examples of these liquids include products such as gasoline, rubbing alcohol, nail polish remover, hand sanitizer, and even cooking oils.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office asks that you follow these safety tips:
• Store hazardous liquids away from any source of heat, sparks, or flame.
• Never smoke when working with flammable or combustible liquids.
• Store gasoline in a tightly capped approved container.
• Never bring gasoline indoors, even in small quantities.
• If you spill a flammable liquid on your clothing, place the clothing outside to dry before washing.
• Keep oil-based paints and flammable and combustible solvents in their original containers.
• Never dispense gasoline into a portable container when it is inside a vehicle or in a bed of a truck.
• When refueling a small engine, make sure that it is cool prior to adding fuel. Spilled fuel can easily ignite and cause burns.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
Piano concert coming to WVC
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation will host a Piatigorsky Foundation concert on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at The Grove Recital Hall in the Music and Art Center.
The concert features violinist Qing Li and pianist Vladimir Valjarević. Li and Valjarević last performed together at The Grove Recital Hall in fall 2015.
The concert is free and open to the public. There will be a no-host wine reception prior to the concert at 5:30 p.m.
Violinist Qing Li is currently a violin faculty artist of the Peabody Conservatory of Music. She is also a faculty artist of the NYO-China, a Carnegie Hall project, and is active in International Festivals throughout US, Asia and South America.
Pianist Vladimir Valjarević is on piano faculty at Mannes School of Music and Mason Gross School of the Arts and teaches piano pedagogy and literature at Mannes. His performances have taken him throughout America, Europe, and Asia, and have garnered enthusiastic critical acclaim.
To learn more, please contact Rachel Evey, foundation executive director, 509-682-6415 or Libby Siebens, community relations executive director, 509-682-6436 (Mon.-Thurs.)