Senior center meals
March 8: BLT, potato chips, fruit and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m.
March 9: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m.
March 13: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
March 14: Beef chili, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Quilting group at 12:30 p.m.
Other activities at the senior center:
Irish step dancers, 4:30 p.m., March 16. Movie and pizza, March 29, 6 p.m.
Statewide ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ campaign begins this weekend
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is partnering with the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Towing and Recovery Association of Washington, and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to conduct a “Move Over, Slow Down” campaign beginning this weekend and continuing through April.
Emphasis patrols will be conducted throughout the state during the next two months focused on educating drivers on the importance of RCW 46.61.212 – a law which requires motorists to move over or slow down when approaching emergency or work zones. The campaign will focus on Grant County in late April.
“Our emergency responders and highway workers need your help to keep them safe,” said WSP Chief John Batiste in a press release. “Choosing to move over or slow down allows them to do their job of helping others in need and continuing their work ensuring our roadways are safe for the great people of our state.”
An emergency or work zone includes the 200 feet of roadway prior to and after the incident or area of work.
Fundraiser scheduled for American Legion Auxiliary
The American Legion Auxiliary will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Girls State and Boys State Dinner on Saturday March 18 at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post (276 Eighth Ave. N.W. in Ephrata).
This is the main fundraiser to sponsor young women and men for Girls State and Boys State, a week-long, intensive, active learning experience of state government.
There are also many opportunities for scholarships as well as making friends and constructive decisions regarding our state and their future.
Meal will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be lots of items to bid on in the auction, including baked goods. Both The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are non-profit veterans organizations, your donations are tax deductible. Tickets are available at the Post home office during business hours 1-7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $12 and $20 for couples.
Sheriff’s office advises to stay off Banks Lake
According to an email from Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has begun lowering of the water level of Banks Lake.
The lowering happens every year for maintenance and to kill off invasive weeds.
“It is highly recommended that everyone stays off the lake. Staying on the water may leave you stranded and it’s probable that emergency responders will not be able to rescue you. For your safety and to avoid having a bad day, please stay off of Banks Lake,” the email stated.
NCW Libraries offers free author program
NCW Libraries is partnering with Write on the River to offer the live, virtual program “A Nicer Kind of Murder: The Evolution of Crime Fiction” with award-winning author Matthew Sullivan.
This Humanities Washington program will be at 7 p.m. March 16 and hosted on the Zoom platform.
Visit www.ncwlibraries.org and register for this free program on the online calendar. Participants will receive an email with the Zoom link to join.
From Edgar Allen Poe to Sherlock Holmes to British cozy mysteries, Sullivan will trace the many influences from the postwar and modern eras on the mystery genre and show how empathy plays a unique role in contemporary crime novels.
Sullivan is a member of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. He is the author of the novel Midnight in the Bright Ideas Bookstore, and his essays and stories have appeared in The New York Times, The Spokesman-Review and many other publications. He is currently working on a crime novel set in Soap Lake.
Quincy student serves as page in Olympia
Emiko Kondo, 15, a student at Quincy Middle School, recently served as a legislative page in the state House of Representatives. She was sponsored by 13th District Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy.
Pages’ duties range from ceremonial tasks, such as presenting the flags, to operational chores like distributing amendments, and delivering messages and documents to legislators during committee meetings and the House chambers during floor sessions.
Each job is vital to the efficient operation of the Legislature.
Pages also spend two hours each day in a classroom setting learning about the legislative process, including how to write a bill.
“Serving as a page gives students an opportunity to take part in their state government,” said Ybarra in a press release. “By making the Legislature a classroom, pages see firsthand the work it takes to make a bill a law. I’m thrilled that Emiko, a student from my hometown of Quincy, could participate this year. I look forward to sponsoring other young people for this program.”
Emiko is the daughter of Mark and Elizabeth Kondo. In her spare time, she is an active member of multiple sports teams, 8th-grade vice president, and one of the founding members of the Quincy Middle School Leadership Class.
For more information about the page program, go online to: leg.wa.gov/House/Pages/HousePageProgram.aspx.
NCW Libraries celebrates Women’s History Month
March is Women’s History Month, and there are many ways to celebrate with your library card through books, movies, music and online resources highlighting the voices and experiences of women.
Library staff have curated lists of recommended reading for children, young adults and adults in English and Spanish.
Join a reading challenge. Log your reading on the Beanstack app and complete activities to earn digital badges throughout the month.
Many of the online resources that can be accessed for free with a library card also have special Women’s History Month collections. Download digital books and audiobooks on the Libby app. Check out books, audiobooks, movies, music, comics, magazines and more on Hoopla. And stream films, television programs and documentaries on Kanopy.
Explore more ways to celebrate Women’s History Month with the library at www.ncwlibraries.org/womens-history.