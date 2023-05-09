Senior Center meals
May 10: BLT, potato chips, fruit and cookie. Chat and stitch at 1 p.m.
May 11: Boneless beef short ribs, potato salad, baked beans, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m.
May 15: Turkey and cheese sandwich, potato chips, fruit and cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
May 16: Chili dogs, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, dessert. A Matter of Balance class at 1 p.m.
Other activities at Senior Center:
The DECA Club from QHS is sponsoring a prom for the senior center members on Thursday, May 25. The center will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
County seeks superintendents for fair
Grant County Fair has several openings for exhibit superintendents. It is looking for the following exhibit superintendents:
Creative Arts Superintendent
Crafts Superintendent
Hobbies Superintendent –
Photography Superintendent
Homebrew Beer Superintendent
Pocket Pets Superintendent
Superintendent duties include soliciting entries, organizing the entries, soliciting judges, and presenting awards. Applicants should have experience in or a genuine interest in the category to which they are applying.
For more information or to register go to gcfairgrounds.com. Or call the Fair office at 509-765-3581.
Hidden in Plain Sight presentation coming to QMS
A presentation that seeks to teach parents about current youth trends and how to start conversations that are necessary but difficult, is scheduled for May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m at Quincy High School.
Hidden in Plain Sight, a presentation for parents of students grades 5-12 will allow parents to walk through a pretend teenage bedroom and try to identify 70-plus items that may be indicative of problems or risky behaviors.
There will be food served at 4:45 p.m., the bedroom walkthrough at 5 p.m. and the presentation at 6 p.m.
People interested in attending need to be 21 years old or older.
There will be translators and childcare available.
To learn more, please contact the QMS’ Greg Martinez, gmartine@qsd.wednet.edu.
Community Health Fair coming May 13
Quincy East Park will host a Quincy Community Health Fair, 12-3 p.m. , Quincy East Park, 724 F St. SE. in Quincy. There will be vaccine education booths, free health screenings for the family, fitness demonstration and workshops, CPR and first aid demos, health information, blood sugar screenings, blood pressure, raffles and prizes and free home test kits against COVID-19. The event is sponsored by the Latino Civic Alliance. For more information, call 509-957-3515, or write to info@latinocivicalliance.org.
There will be free snacks and drinks, there will be free soccer balls for up to 75 families, one per family and a prize of a 32-inch smart TV.
Talent Show coming to MES on June 2
Monument Elementary will be having a talent (and art, and science) show June 2 at 2 p.m., with other events scheduled for later in the month at different schools, such as a Career Fair earlier that day at ALE that then entire district is participating in.
The career fair starts at 9:30 a.m.
MES will also have a Fun Run fundraiser on June 9, their annual Egg Drop June 13th, and its Field Day on June 14.
QHS choir to put on two days of concerts at museum
QHS Choir presents the 5th annual SING! Join the choir for a concert on the lawn featuring soloists accompanied by a live band at the Quincy Valley Historical Society. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and all proceeds go to support the QHS Choir.
Feel free to bring a blanket or a lawn chair, but there will be chairs available on site as well. The Quincy Music Boosters will be selling concessions. $10 Adult Tickets, $5 Student/Senior/Military.
To get tickets online go to www.qsd.wednet.edu, click on Departments, then click on Athletics and Activities, then click on Buy Tickets Online, then click on Get Tickets.
Nacho/Taco Feed to help veterans
Ephrata’s American Legion and Auxiliary invites everyone to participate in an opportunity to help raise funds to benefit our veterans while enjoying a Nacho/Taco Feed, and Dessert Auction on May 20, Armed Forces Day. raising funds that will help our World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and War on Terror disabled Veterans travel to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built in their honor.
Serving of the Taco/Nacho Feed will be from 5-7 p.m. Some great desserts will be available for purchase through auctions held all during the evening. An Honor Flight.
Video will be shown; but we’d also like to take this opportunity for our local veterans to share their experiences. So, we’re asking veterans from our local area to come, share their pictures and, maybe, give a short talk. The speaking would happen at various times (like the dessert auctions) so people in attendance will be able to listen to veterans stories and also have opportunity for visiting. Please contact Jane Montaney, (509)760-1433, if you have any questions and/or are a veteran willing to share your Honor Flight experience.