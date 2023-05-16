Senior Center meals
May 17: Cheeseburger, crunchy apple salad and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m. Board meeting at 2 p.m.
May 18: BBQ chicken, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
May 22: Ham and cheese sandwich, potato chips, fruit and cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m. Line dancing at 1 p.m., TOPS at 4 p.m.
May 23: Chicken bacon casserole, carrots, roll, dessert. Quilting group at 12:30 p.m.
Other activities at Senior Center:
Bingo at Quincy Senior Center Tuesday May 30, game starts at 3 p.m.
Monthly movie & pizza is Wednesday May 31, at 6 p.m.
Inslee signs Dent’s pesticide board bill
Legislation introduced in the 2023 legislative session by 13th District Rep. Tom Dent that creates the Pesticide Advisory Board was signed into law last week by Gov. Jay Inslee.
House Bill 1019 creates the Pesticide Advisory Board to advise the Washington State Department of Agriculture on pesticide-related actions.
“With the new board, pesticide rules and regulations should be consistent and fair, while ensuring pesticide management strategies are applied efficiently and effectively” Dent said. The measure goes into effect July 22, 2023.
Cemetery planting work open to public
Quincy Valley Cemetery leaders and the Quincy Rotary Club plan to add 34 decorative plants to the cemetery grounds. They invite the public to come and help with the planting work Saturday morning.
The plantings will include barberry, hydrangea, spirea, juniper and ornamental grasses. They will go near the new pavilion on the cemetery grounds, adding to the beauty of the spot.
The work is scheduled for May 20, starting at 8 a.m. Anyone interested may participate.
WSP urges caution after wave of scam calls
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is aware that a handful of WSP-associated phone numbers are being “spoofed” - illegally obtained and used for fraudulent purposes - in an apparent scam to get the unsuspecting to provide personal information. The scammers call and identify themselves as an officer, trooper or detective from WSP and tell the unsuspecting citizen their ID was connected to a crime being investigated in another state or country. They then seek information for “verification.”
WSP would never call and seek your personal or financial information. Never give out your personal or financial information to strangers. If the calls continue, call 911 and let the Communications Officer know the time and content of the call as well as the number used.