Senior Center meals
May 24: Chef salad, breadstick and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m.
May 25: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread and dessert. BBQ chicken, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
May 30: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll and dessert.
Other activities at Senior Center:
Bingo at Quincy Senior Center Tuesday May 30, game starts at 3 p.m.
Monthly movie & pizza is Wednesday May 31, at 6 p.m.
The center will be closed May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Poppy campaign for vets returns May 29
This year, the date for Memorial Day (observed) falls on the May 29 and ceremonies to honor our fallen veterans will be conducted on Monday May 29th at the cemeteries in Soap Lake, 10 a.m., Ephrata, 11 a.m. and Quincy, 12:30 p.m.
“On May 29, Memorial Day, please pause with Americans at home and abroad to honor the men and women who gave of themselves so that we might enjoy the gift of freedom,” the American Legion Auxiliary’s Jane Montaney wrote in a press release.
QSD and local FFA chapters earn kudos
The North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) celebrated several award recipients on Thursday, May 18, during the Friend of Children and Board of the Year Awards Program event.
During the event the Quincy School District Board was recognized as the 2023 NCESD Board of the Year. This award is given to school boards who have demonstrated extraordinary collaboration as a team and with their community focusing on academic excellence and managing change.
“The Quincy School District Board was an integral guiding force in the strategic planning process from beginning to end, reviewing survey data, attending community and student input sessions, and providing input along the way,” said Quincy School District Superintendent Nik Bergman.
In addition to the presentation of the Board of the Year Award, two organizations were recognized with the Friend of Children Award. One of them was the Quincy FFA Booster Club, which this year, the raised more than $70,000 in a single auction to support Quincy students. The QHS FFA club has over 300 members, making it one of the largest FFA Clubs in the state.