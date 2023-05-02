Senior Center meals
May 3: Turkey bacon ranch sandwich, pasta salad and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m.
May 4: Oven-roasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green salad, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m.
May 8: Grilled cheese sandwich, pea salad, and cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
May 9: Potato tot casserole, green salad breadstick and dessert. A Matter of Balance class at 1 p.m.
Other activities at the Senior Center:
Board meeting, May 17, 2 p.m., quilting group, May 23, 12:30 p.m. Movie and Pizza, 6 p.m. May 31.
Reminder: The Senior Center will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Luminary event to honor fallen heroes at cemetery
Veterans Operation Creation will sponsor a luminary event at Quincy Valley Cemetery on Memorial Day. The luminary bags, lanterns honoring the life of those who have given their lives in service of our nation, can be picked up in exchange of a donation at the Quincy Chamber, the Quincy Senior Center, Quincy Basin Pacific Insurance and Quincy Windermere realty. and will be placed along the front of the cemetery located on State Route 28 in the evening of May 28. For more information, contact Veterans Operation Creation at 509-797-3495.
Legion Auxiliary wants YOU! To honor teachers
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Art Semro Unit 28, in Ephrata suggested a list of items students and/or parents can give as an appreciation gift. for Teachers Appreciation Week – May 8-12.
The list included: 1) Brownie mix in jar. Give the gift of a quick dessert by filling mason jars with brownie ingredients. 2. Gumball jar. Fill customized glass jars with colorful gumballs and other sweet treats as an afternoon pick me up. 3. Custom necklace. 4. Teacher supplies such as pens, pencils, highlighters, paper clips, bull-clips, scratch pads. 5. Personalized candles. 6. Chocolate chip cookies. 7. Festive socks. 8. Heart-themed jar. 9. Monthly planners. 10. Desk caddies.
Teen Game Night set for this weekend
It’s the first Friday of the month two days from now and that means Quincy Recreation is hosting a Teen Game Night, starting at 7:10 p.m. at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE.
The event is free for all teens ages 13-19. The games include not just board games but also table tennis, table soccer (known commonly as Foosball), air hockey, Nintendo and XBox.
To learn more, write to recreation@quincywashington.us.
Quincy grad makes Dean’s List at EOU
Eastern Oregon University named 605 students to the Dean’s List for the 2023 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
One such student hails from Quincy, Christopher Quintero.
Visit eou.edu for more information.
Fire marshal recommends safety measures against gas leaks
Many Washington homes rely on liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas for heating, warm water, and to cook food. In Washington state between the years of 2019 and 2021 fire agencies reported 6,924 incidents involving gas leaks, which makes it important to know what to do in case you have a gas leak.
These odorless, colorless gases have additives that give them a smell.
Follow these safety steps in the event of a gas leak:
• If you smell natural gas leave the area immediately and call 911. Do not turn any electric switches on or off. Do not smoke. Don’t light a match or use a lighter.
• When dialing 911, call from outside a building and away from any gas leak.
Other indications that you could have a natural gas leak is blowing dirt or bubbles rising out of the ground. Again, leave the area immediately and call 911.
Call 811 at least two days before digging so that gas lines can be located, and always use a hand tool when digging within two feet of buried gas lines. For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
Nutrition program for seniors returns
Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington has reopened its application process for a Farmers Market Nutrition Program for seniors.
Each qualified senior who resides in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln, and Okanogan counties will have the opportunity to receive an $80 benefit card which replaces the paper vouchers to use at approved Farmers Markets and Farm Stores in Washington State for fresh fruit, vegetables, honey, and herbs starting Effective June 1, 2023, through October 31, 2023.
To apply please go to: www.aaccw.org or you can email at: aaccw.fm@dshs.wa.gov
To request an application by mail please call: 509-886-0700 ext. 235
Applications must be received at the agency by June 14.
To be eligible for the SFMNP, you must meet all of the following:
You must be 60 years old or older (or 55+ if you are Native American /Alaska Native)
Your income must be below 185% of Federal Poverty Level. That means: $26,973 Annual or $2,248 Monthly Income for 1 person
$36,482 Annual or $3,040 Monthly Income for 2 people
For larger households, add $792 for each additional person
You must be a resident of Washington State. To learn more call AACCW’s number, 509-886-0700, visit the website, www.aaccw.org, or the office, 240 9th St. NE, Suite 100, East Wenatchee, WA 98802.
GCFD 3 announces officers for biennium
Grant County Fire District 3 announced the selection of its officers for the years 2023 and 2024.
The following individuals have been selected to serve as officers for the fire district for the next two years:
Station 31 - Quincy: Captain Luke Garrison, Lieutenant Howard VanBaugh, Lieutenant Jason Garrison, Lieutenant Marcus Westra
Station 32 - Winchester: Captain Scott Cook
Station 33 - Block 71, Captain Londa VanKirk, Lieutenant Colin Duggan
Station 34 - Low Gap. Captain Ethan Williamson, Lieutenant Gregory Berndt
Station 35 - George. Captain Doug Batey, Lieutenant Brian Evens
Station 36 - Sunland. Captain Cliff Affeldt, Lieutenant Cody Isbell
Station 37 - Crescent Bar: Captain Ross Massey
The officers have assumed their new roles as of April 12. The fire district would like to thank all the candidates who applied for these positions. For more information, please contact Deputy Chief Durfee at 509-787-2713