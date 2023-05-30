Senior Center meals
May 31: Chicken salad sandwich, potato chips, cookie. Chat-and-Stitch, 1 p.m., movie and pizza, 6 p.m.
June 1: Roast beef with gravy, baked potato, carrots, roll and dessert. S.A.I.L. exercise class, 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m.
June 5: Waffles, bacon, fruit, coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing, 1 p.m., TOPS at 4 p.m.
June 6: Chicken stir fry over rice, side salad and dessert.
Other Senior Center activities:
Fraud prevention presentation, 4:30 p.m., June 20. Indoor picnic on June 28.
Dent honored by aviators
Last week, the Washington Airport Management Association (WAMA) awarded Rep. Tom Dent the President’s Award for his work on aviation/airport issues.
Association President Brandon Rakes says WAMA feels fortunate Dent is serving Washington state.
“Representative Dent was awarded the President’s Award for his dedication and support of aviation in Washington state,” said Rakes. “He has consistently worked hard on behalf of airports and aviators throughout the state collaboratively, and it has been an honor to see it firsthand this year. I look forward to working with him for years to come.”
Dent, who has been a professional pilot since 1976, took his passion for aviation and airport-related issues to the Legislature when he was first elected in 2014.
This year, Dent was the sponsor of House Bill 1243 that benefits communities with municipal airports by providing them additional management tools. The bill was recently signed into law by the governor.
“I am humbled to receive this award and I am grateful for the trust and confidence the association has placed in me,” said Dent.