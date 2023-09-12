Irrigation season end schedule set
The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District has scheduled final dates for the 2023 irrigation season.
Friday, Oct. 20, will be the last date for water delivery changes.
Sunday, Oct. 22, will be the last full day of water delivery.
Monday, Oct. 23, will be the turn-off date for water at the head of the West Canal.
This will mark an end to the 2023 irrigation season. Quincy District water users with questions may contact their ditchrider or watermaster.
Recreation Department to open after-school program
Quincy Recreation Department is starting its after-school program for children in grades kindergarten through fifth. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 18. The cost for an in-city resident is $95 per child. The fee for residents from outside Quincy will be $114 per child.
The program will begin Oct. 2 and feature games, arts, crafts, a snack and help with reading or homework if needed. Transportation is available.
For more information, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9.
Senior Center meals and activities
The Quincy Senior Center serves lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays, no reservation needed, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for dining in or takeout. The center serves dinner Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. – reservations are required for dining in. Takeout dinners are offered 5:30 to 6 p.m. Call 509-787-3231 with orders. Here are the planned meals and activities coming up.
Sept. 13: Turkey and cheese sandwich, pasta salad and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
Sept. 14 : French dip, potato wedges, carrots and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
Sept. 18: Scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and jam. Coffee social at 10 a.m. Line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
Sept. 19: Italian pasta bake, green salad, breadstick and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Bingo at 3 p.m.
Sept. 20: Chicken salad, potato chips, fruit and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m. Board meeting at 2 p.m.
Sept. 21: Western Night! Barbecued beef on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Rocky Ford Band from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Colockum Ridge Ladies golf highlights
First flight low gross, Jane Casey, 86. 2nd flight low gross, Penny Lundquist, 102. First flight low net, Yvonne Alder, 73. 2nd flight low net, Sandy Gardner, 82. Long drive #8, first flight, Jane Casey. Long drive #8, 2nd flight, Sandy Gardner. Long putt #9, Jane Casey, 4ft. 7 in. KP #12, Yvonne Alder, 16 ft.
Quincy student named to university honor
Hydi Hoeger, of Quincy, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
WSP seeks help locating driver
In a news release Sept. 8, the Washington State Patrol stated it asks anyone with information on a collision early that morning on State Route 282 to contact Det. Ben Borgman at Benjamin.Borgman@wsp.wa.gov or 360-918-3813. A woman was walking on the eastbound shoulder of 282 between 2 and 3 a.m., the release stated. Friday when she was struck from behind. The woman suffered serious injuries. The fleeing passenger car may have damage to the front right side, WSP stated. A hit-and-run investigation is ongoing.
Master Gardeners to hold a public event on saving seeds
“How to Save Heirloom Seeds” will be presented by Washington State University Extension Grant-Adams, Master Gardeners and Ephrata Seed Library, 7 p.m., Sept. 14, at Ephrata Public Library, 45 Alder St. NW, Ephrata.
The event will be an introduction to saving seeds from heirloom/open-pollinated plants with explanations of what heirloom plants are and how they differ from many of the plants one often finds in stores. Instructive explanations of the methods for harvesting, cleaning and storing seed will be provided. Alissa Nix will take attendees through how the Ephrata Seed Library works and how to participate. Master Gardener MaryLu Krautscheid will be available to field questions.
Agency to hire wildland firefighters
Forest Service said in a news release it will hire wildland firefighters for permanent seasonal positions on hand crews, engine crews, hotshot crews, and more. The agency plans to hold an in-person recruitment event to fill approximately 150 entry-level positions across the region Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Supervisors Office, 215 Melody Lane, Wenatchee. Applicants are invited to meet regional fire staff, get application help, and learn about the benefits of working for the Forest Service.
Applicants can also apply online. Jobs will be posted on USAJobs.gov from Aug. 31 to Sept. 29. For more information visit the National Wildland Firefighting Hiring webpage. Find a detailed list and a map of positions and duty locations on the Regional Fire Hire webpage. Applicants are encouraged to apply for all positions and duty locations they are interested in, as this announcement will be used to backfill new vacancies, the release stated.
Quincy’s Fall Clean-Up slated
The city of Quincy has planned its Fall Clean-up event for Saturday, Oct.14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until full. This trash collection day will be held at the city yard at 128 Division St. W., next to the Public Services Building. This event is for city of Quincy residential refuse customers only. Proof of customer status (a city utility bill or receipt) is required.
Customers are asked to separate out appliances, yard waste and recyclable material (cardboard, newspaper, etc.) and take them to the appropriate locations.
For additional information, call the city at 509-787-3523.
Masquers presents ‘Blithe Spirit’
Masquers Theater will present “Blithe Spirit,” a three-act farce written by Noel Coward, Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. Shows are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Reservations are taken at masquers.com. The play, directed by Marla Allsopp, features two characters, Richard and Ruth, who, according to information from Masquers, hold a seance in their home as research for Richard’s new book. They invite Madam Macardie to preside over the evening, and the ghost of Richard’s first wife, Elvyra, appears. She decides to stay and creates mischief between Ruth and Richard, since he is the only one who can see and talk to her.
Inspections of power poles to begin
Grant PUD announced a contractor, Alamon, will inspect wooden power poles for damage in George, Soap Lake and Moses Lake from Sept. 12 through December.
According to information from Grant PUD, the inspections require the contractor to access poles and dig around the base of the poles to look for wood rot. Some poles are on private property. The workers will be wearing high-visibility vests that identify them as Grant PUD contractors. All their vehicles will have Grant PUD contractor placards, and all Alamon employees will carry photo IDs, according to Grant PUD information.
The inspections allow Grant PUD to identify weak poles and replace them before they fail, Grant PUD information stated. Contact Grant PUD Public Affairs at publicaffairs@gcpud.org with questions or concerns about the contractor’s work.