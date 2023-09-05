Senior Center meals and activities
The Quincy Senior Center serves lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays, no reservation needed, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for dining in or takeout. The center serves dinner Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. – reservations are required for dining in. Takeout dinners are offered 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call 509-787-3231 with orders. Here are the planned meals and activities coming up.
Sept. 6: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, crunchy apple salad, and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
Sept. 7: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Pinochle at 3 p.m. Football Kickoff – wear your team colors to dinner.
Sept. 11: Egg salad sandwich, fruit, potato chips and cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m. Line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
Sept. 12: Chicken enchilada casserole, beans, rice, cole slaw and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m.
Sept. 13: Turkey and cheese sandwich, pasta salad and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
Sept. 14: French dip, potato wedges, carrots and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
Inspections of power poles to begin
Grant PUD announced a contractor, Alamon, will inspect wooden power poles for damage in George, Soap Lake and Moses Lake from Sept. 12 through December.
According to information from Grant PUD, the inspections require the contractor to access poles and dig around the base of the poles to look for wood rot. Some poles are on private property. The workers will be wearing high-visibility vests that identify them as Grant PUD contractors. All their vehicles will have Grant PUD contractor placards, and all Alamon employees will carry photo IDs, according to Grant PUD information.
The inspections allow Grant PUD to identify weak poles and replace them before they fail, which can reduce power outages and ensure safer, more reliable service, Grant PUD information stated. Contact Grant PUD Public Affairs at publicaffairs@gcpud.org with questions or concerns about the contractor’s work.
Colockum Ridge Ladies golf highlights
Low gross first flight, Melissa Mouw and Cathy Jones, 89. Low gross 2nd flight, Katie Giefer, 103. Low net first flight, Candy West, 73. Low Net 2nd flight, Janet Reynolds, 65. Long Drive first flight, Jane Ca-sey. Long Drive 2nd flight, Katie Giefer. Long putt number 9, Kathy Kniep, 13 ft. 10-1/2 in. KP number 12, Erin Harris, 12 ft. 11 in. Birdies number 14, Melissa Mouw and Julie Carl. Chip ins, Janet Reynolds number 18, Erin Harris number 16, Jane Casey number 2.
Masquers presents ‘Blithe Spirit’
Masquers Theater will present “Blithe Spirit,” a three-act farce written by Noel Coward, Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. Shows are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Reservations are taken at masquers.com. The play, directed by Marla Allsopp, features two characters, Richard and Ruth, who, according to information from Masquers, hold a seance in their home as research for Richard’s new book. They invite Madam Macardie to preside over the evening, and the ghost of Richard’s first wife, Elvyra, appears. She decides to stay and creates mischief between Ruth and Richard, since he is the only one who can see and talk to her.
County schedules waste collection event
Grant County residents may dispose of household hazardous waste for free on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grant County Public Works complex, 124 Enterprise St. SE, Ephrata. Containers will not be returned. The event is sponsored by Grant County and in part by the Department of Ecology. For more information, call Grant County Solid Waste at 509-754-6082, ext. 3508.
Civil Air Patrol sets open house event
The Columbia Basin Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, has scheduled an open house on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m., at 50 Airport St., Ephrata, at the Ephrata Municipal Airport. Applications will be accepted for new cadets, boys and girls ages 12-15 years of age. A parent or guardian must accompany the cadet applicant for their first meeting. Orientations will be presented for parents and cadet applicants about the CAP cadet program. For more information, contact Lt. Col. Kathy Maxwell at 360-951-6719.
Evening of painting planned
A Paint Party based on a surprise Bob Ross painting will make for a relaxing, fun evening with friends, music and snacks. Quincy Recreation Department’s next Paint Party will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. The cost is $20 per in-city person. Register at www.quincywashington.us.