Once-in-a-lifetime project comes with list of challenges for QVMC commissioners

The elected board members of Quincy Valley Medical Center are keeping close tabs on the once-in-a-lifetime project to build a new medical center, but they still have to deal with more mundane management issues, such as voting to declare old electronic gear as surplus so it can be disposed of.
They did both, during the June 26 meeting of the board of commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District 2, which owns and operates QVMC.
Reporting on the financial condition of QVMC, board member Randy Zolman said 2023 is going better than 2022, and that was a good year for the books.
“We are doing a lot better in ’23 than we did in ’22,” Zolman said, “and ’22 was really good.”
Then he added with a wry twist that inpatient numbers “are only up 1,240%, so it’s not too bad.”
“All in all, I am pretty happy with the way things are going. We actually have some money in the bank, so that’s even better,” he said.
Moving to the major project before the board – replacing the QVMC facility with construction of a new one on the north side of the medical center’s campus on the west side of Quincy – board member Anthony Gonzalez talked about meetings held for making such decisions as finalizing colors and schemes for how the new building will look. That was just one of many facets of the project happening at once and in various stages.
The overall project timeline is flexible, he emphasized.
Joe Kunkel, president of The Healthcare Collaborative Group Inc., a consultant hired to help guide QVMC through the building project, then gave his regular update to the board.
Among the highlights, he said the schematic design step was done, and the team had gone through the next step of design development, and now it is in the stage of creating the designs builders will use.
“We are in the throes of construction documents, and they are moving along quickly,” Kunkel said.
He said he expected the first set of construction documents to be submitted to the city June 29.
“That’s a big milestone for us,” he said.
Those documents will lead to, among other things, the demolition of outbuildings on the north side of the current facility to clear the site for the new medical center.
The team is also working on small bid packages for parts of the project to get the project moving on the ground sooner, rather than wait until all of the construction documents are complete.
The tentative projection for a ceremony to break ground for the new medical center is for late August or September. Gonzalez said Sept. 11 is the tentative, projected start date for construction.
Looking further ahead, Kunkel said the projected time to move into the new hospital would be during the first or second quarter of 2025. Demolition of the old facility would follow the move.
Earlier in the process, the project team was looking at an estimated construction cost above the budget, Kunkel said. But, the team tightened it up in ways that do not affect patient care.
“We identified a number of cost-saving opportunities that, again, didn’t change scope, didn’t change a single point of care,” Kunkel said.
That work brought the estimate very close to – within $20,000 – of the construction budget, which is about $38 million, he said.
After Kunkel’s presentation, Bishop reiterated Kunkel's point about the close coordination of the QVMC leaders with each other, with the architect and others.
“The entire team has meshed so well around this work,” she said.
Board member Robert Poindexter said they have wanted to see this project happen for a long time.
Another highlight of the meeting was the board’s approval of a resolution permitting the Grant County treasurer to invest money in QVMC’s general fund.
And, the board approved a new logo and color palette – a step in the rebranding drive being led by Shannon Durfee, community relations and marketing director for QVMC. The new logo and colors were not presented during the meeting but will be unveiled in the near future.