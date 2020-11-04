Crash 10-30

Both cars involved in the accident sustained significant front-end damage. One car had its entire front bumper torn off. First responders can be seen checking on the driver of the Chevy Malibu for injuries.

A two-vehicle collision sent one to the hospital on Oct. 30.

Around 4:30 p.m. first responders arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the corner of F Street Southeast and Second Avenue Southeast.

Alejandro Navarro Espinosa, 37 of Quincy, was driving a 2010 Chevy Malibu south bound on Second Avenue Southeast. He attempted to cross the intersection when he struck a 2000 Honda Accord going eastbound on F Street Southeast. 27-year-old Gabriel Orozco Lopez of Quincy, was driving the Honda Accord which ended up on the sidewalk, right next to the stop sign in front of My Friend Auto Sales. The Chevy Malibu ended up sideways in the right hand lane of eastbound F Street Southeast, partially blocking traffic.

Espinosa, at fault for the accident, was transported to Quincy Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

