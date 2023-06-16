Opening of new roundabout at White Trail Road delayed

The roundabout under construction at the intersection of State Route 28 and White Trail Road may look ready, but repairs are needed before it can fully open.
Lauren Loebsack, a regional communications manager with Washington State Department of Transportation, wrote in an email Wednesday the traffic circle will remain partly closed with a detour in place until June 26.
After paving was done recently in the eastbound lane of SR-28 through the rural, four-way intersection at White Trail, WSDOT planned to open the roundabout Wednesday night, June 14. However, Loebsack wrote in an email, cracks were found in three panels of the “apron” – the central island. The panels will be replaced next week.
Rather than remove the detour and put it up again for the repair work, WSDOT left the detour and barricades in place so as not to create confusion or issues for travelers, Loebsack wrote.
The transportation department is looking into the cause of the cracks, Loebsack wrote, so as not to face the problem again. Cracks can be caused by many factors, she wrote, such as wide fluctuations in temperature while materials cure.
The intersection is in an agricultural area west of Quincy, but it sees quite a bit of traffic, because SR-28 connects the Quincy area to Wenatchee.
Vehicles continued to pass through the intersection Saturday, June 10, using only the northern lane, which was paved earlier. Turns north, to reach White Trail Produce, have been possible for about three weeks. White Trail Road southbound was still blocked on June 10.