A Quincy food drive collected over 1,000 pounds of food on Oct. 24, according to a Facebook post by the Quincy Police Department.

Central Basin Target Zero organized food drives all over the county for Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations included Moses Lake, Soap Lake, Ephrata, Royal City and two stores in Quincy.

At Akins, Officer Talbot and Officer Silva collected food donations and sold one dollar raffle tickets to benefit Cops and Kids Christmas and Thanksgiving meals. Through the Quincy Police Officer Association, the raffle prizes included a coffee basket, light up scooter, a camping basket, game night basket, a Tony Hawk skateboard, a movie night basket and a black cruiser bike.

At IGA Quincy Market, Officer Trujillo and Bianca Kvavle collected enough food donations to fill a police cruiser.

Between both locations, the four-hour event collected 1,012 pounds of non perishable food to benefit Quincy Food Bank and help local people in need this winter.