The need was great, said Linzi Michel, director of The Cambridge assisted living facility in Quincy, and the price was out of reach.
Seeking to buy a used portable oxygen concentrator for The Cambridge, Linzi Michel set out to raise $2,000 for it.
“I know this is a lot to ask – but it would ‘free’ a resident from the entrapment of their oxygen tank or concentrator that keeps them in their apartment – and for some residents relieve them of their feeling of embarrassment or just don’t want the hassle of getting to the dining room for meals with a large tank attached to their side or wheelchair,” she wrote in an email.
A portable oxygen concentrator is exactly what it sounds like, allowing someone in need of oxygen to carry a battery-operated source of oxygen with a lot more ease than an oxygen tank. Unlike a tank, they can actually fit inside a backpack, and their portable nature allows individual users to be free to move around.
“It’s a hard transition to make, going from the freedom to be moving about freely to having to have oxygen and having to lug those tanks around,” she said in an interview Aug. 4, adding that the portable concentrators makes that transition easier.
“Emotionally, I think it makes the transition to having to need oxygen not so complicated and embarrassing,” she said of these concentrators.
By the time the QVPR reached out to Michel on Aug. 4, the fundraiser at The Cambridge, a 501(c)3 organization, was going so well, it was almost certain to hit - and surpass - its goal, to the point that she had already begun unveiling plans for the purchase of a second.
“I told my manager, ‘I think we are pretty close to getting our $2,000.’ and she goes, ‘Can we get two?’” Michel said.
She later added, “We have seen the benefits and the freedom that residents have received from having these units,” she said. People’s support came in droves, even receiving donations from people related to folks who aren’t living at the Cambridge yet.
“Quincy is such a wonderful supportive community, and I just want to say thank you to all of those people who helped.”
Top-of-the-line units can cost close to $3,000 for private payers. The Cambridge sought a refurbished unit, and thus the lower amount.
“I cannot emphasize enough how wonderfully supportive the town of Quincy is,” she said. “That’s what makes The Cambridge so special, the people of Quincy.”
People interested in contributing may reach out to Michel via phone at 509-398-0191.