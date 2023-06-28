City streets were the main topic for Quincy City Council members to ponder and vote on during their June 20 meeting, but they also OK’d a large expenditure toward developing a four-plex of ballfields next to Lauzier Park.
The council approved a proposal to hire SCJ Alliance for parks planning work totaling about $437,000. This is a step toward developing four ballfields on 30 acres next to Lauzier Park for softball and baseball, with restrooms, lights and parking.
Council member Dylan Kling commented on fencing for the new diamonds to be built, hoping they will include protective coverings to block foul balls from sailing high and out of a field. Recreation Director Russ Harrington replied that such fencing is on the list to be part of the design.
The June 20 meeting featured a public hearing on the city’s update to its Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program, to span the years of 2024 to 2029. No one spoke during the hearing.
Then council member Jeff Spence made a motion to approve a resolution to adopt the transportation program, which opened discussion by the council.
Council member Dave Dormier said he was looking in the plan for a replacement corridor for the now narrow B Street NE, which is not a truck route, yet three blocks of it was designated for higher traffic as a route to the northern part of town up Sixth Avenue NE. Last year, when a city project narrowed the lanes for traffic on B Street NE, there was talk of making A Street NE a truck route, Dormier said, yet there was nothing in the proposed transportation plan to improve A Street NE.
“So, my question is what’s going to be the new corridor to get over to Sixth Avenue from Third Avenue,” Dormier said.
A Street NE will be the truck route, City Engineer Ariel Belino said, but it needs improvements, including acquiring some right-of-way from BNSF.
Before Dormier moved to amend the proposed plan, Kling commented that given the right-of-way is not in the city’s possession yet, it’s hard to make a plan to improve A Street NE.
“I think it might be better if we go through the process of acquiring that right-of-way” first, Kling said.
Belino said either way could be done.
Dormier said including future road projects in the plan sets them up as eligible for grant funding. He then made a motion to amend Spence’s motion, to add the A Street NE into the Six-Year Transportation Plan, between Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue.
The council approved Dormier’s amendment in a vote. Then the council voted on the full motion as amended and passed it.
Other matters discussed at the council meeting included the following.
- The council approved a road closure for the B Street Market on B Street SE in downtown Quincy, on the first and third Saturdays from July through September. The one block affected will be closed to vehicles on those days from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The council approved a motion to spend about $72,000 to repair cracks in the pickleball, tennis and basketball courts of Lauzier Park.
- The council OK’d spending about $28,000 to add 4-foot-high fencing to divide pickleball from tennis areas at Lauzier Park.
- The council approved spending $908,000 for engineering work for proposed improvements to M Street NE and Columbia Way.
- The next meeting of the council will be held Wednesday, July 5, instead of Tuesday, the usual meeting day, because Tuesday, July 4, is a national holiday.