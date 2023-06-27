Pavement work planned at airport

The hangars at Quincy Municipal Airport, seen in 2022.

 File photo

Commissioners of the Port of Quincy at their June 14 meeting planned to have pavement maintenance work done June 29-30 and July 3-5 around the hangars at Quincy Municipal Airport. In June 2022, the port had runway and taxiway work done, including the crack sealing seen above.