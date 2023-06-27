Pavement work planned at airport

Commissioners of the Port of Quincy at their June 14 meeting planned to have pavement maintenance work done June 29-30 and July 3-5 around the hangars at Quincy Municipal Airport. In June 2022, the port had runway and taxiway work done, including the crack sealing seen above.
