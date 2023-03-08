There’s a first time for everything.
For Monica and Kyle Grennan a whole bunch of firsts happened last October.
They took their first steps toward becoming full-time residents of Grant County, by moving into their place in Crescent Bar, and they became first-time restaurant owners, after purchasing the Pita Pit in downtown Quincy.
A few days after that, they even tried one.
Yup, the owners of the Quincy branch of the franchise had never had a pita before they got handed the keys to the joint.
A 20-year-veteran of the restaurant industry, Monica Grennan had worked in different fields of the business, but had never owned her own.
Kyle Grennan worked in construction, so yeah, owning a Pita Pit in Quincy, was not exactly tops in his bucket list.
They had always loved the area, owning a condo in Crescent Bar for a couple of years. So when the rat race got to be too much of a grind (“I hated my job,” Monica says), they looked east, sold their Mukilteo place and escaped to Grant County.
Monica says their peer group on the west side was less than thrilled with their plan.
“Everyone was like, ‘You are (bleep)ing crazy.’” she said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I am.’”
Kyle needed some convincing, too. A union man for most of his professional life, “I knew where every penny was coming from, I knew where my pension was, and that was the direction I was headed until I was 62,” he says
“I told her we would not do it unless we got a number I never thought we would get” for the Mukilteo place. So when they did get that number, Kyle had no choice but to help her pack.
The sheer passage of time has not softened Monica’s belief that this was the right call.
“It was my idea. I said ‘We have to leave,’” Monica says. Having family nearby in Wenatchee, witnessing the growth of Quincy, being close to the Gorge and its concerts, and to dozens of hunting and fishing spots also played a role in the decision. But from there to owning a Pita Pit?
“If you had told me a year ago that we would own a Pita Pit, I would have laughed in your face,” says Kyle, later adding, “When we (made our offer), I went, ‘I better try a pita!’”
Then they started looking around, and the Pita Pit was the only restaurant for sale. The fact that it was a franchise with an established business plan looked appealing to Monica, instead of starting from scratch.
It also helped that they were starting in October, not the busiest month, which bought them a bit of time to learn the ropes.
Lastly, the Pita Pit business plan allows for some tweaks and changes, and that plays right into Monica’s vision.
For instance, perhaps paying tribute to Kyle’s construction background, the Grennans want to build something different at the Pita Pit. For starters, they have applied for a beer-and-wine-license.
Furthermore, they want to bring live music, and other attractions to the place.
Eventually, they would like to do more catering, maybe own a food truck or do deliveries and someday own a second restaurant nearby.
“I know we will do well here,” Monica said. “The community has been great.”
In the meantime, they have started making inroads in the community, sponsoring teams and school events. Also, they have extended their hours to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A lot of those plans are still living rent-free in Monica’s noggin for now. The Grennans want to take it slow during the first year, and “not bite off more than we can chew,” she says. “A slow, steady build is better.”
The Grennans’ 9-year-old daughter is attending Monument Elementary and she’s the most rabid supporter of the move to Quincy, even attending job interviews for Pita Pit staff, and even helping make a pita or two, fully supervised.
(Editor’s note: It was yummy.)
As if opening a restaurant weren’t challenging enough, Kyle and Monica are married, which means that the spouse is also the co-worker.
“We have awesome days and we have tough days,” he said after letting out a big chuckle when asked about working with a spouse. “We will have days when we complain to each other about the stupidest things, and then we have days when we come in and open, and it’s the dream.”
Turning that dream into a reality is what it’s all about.
“I can just see groups coming in here and drinking a glass of Pinot Grigio with their Caesar salad,” Monica said. “I want that vibe, like, ‘You come in, and you hang out.’”