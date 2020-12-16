A plea agreement has been filed in the case of Martin Diaz Jr, who has been accused of murdering a Quincy man in August.

29-year-old Abel Vargas was found deceased, wrapped in plastic bags, in Diaz’s bedroom on Aug. 11. It was later determined that Vargas had been shot in the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

In the plea agreement filed Dec. 7, Diaz is pleading guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree. The prosecuting attorney is recommending 204 months incarceration, which comes out to 17 years.

Also in the agreement, Diaz declined to make a statement but instead indicated that the court could use police reports to establish a factual basis.

The police report stated that during questioning, Diaz said that he didn’t want to give details of the crime because he was worried for his own safety and the safety of his family. He also said that he got the gun from “them,” which the officer indicated he meant from a cartel. Diaz also said he did not know if Vargas had a gun.

In the same report, the officer indicated that he spoke to a witness who said that when she spoke to Diaz, he said that Vargas had asked him to kill someone and that he refused. Martin told the witness that after he refused that Vargas had threatened Diaz’ family. The witness also said that Diaz told her that he shot Vargas as he walked away in order to protect his family. Diaz expressed sadness and regret according to the witness.