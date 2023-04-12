Quincy Police Department
April 3
10 a.m. - Reporting party says that a guest checked into a motel and damaged property.
12:53 p.m. - Reporting party says that there’s a husky-type dog running at large on the property.
7:53 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a young male walking by himself with a backpack, probably between 6-8 years old.
9:31 p.m. - Reporting party says it looks like someone is trying to move the grates in front of his house, so they can go under the house.
April 5
Reporting party says there’s a dog tied up to a bench across from the post office.
3:51 p.m. - Reporting party says they found a small chihuahua dog and wants it to be picked up.
4:05 p.m. - Reporting party says he came home and found his window busted and his screen ripped off.
April 6
1:15 a.m. - Reporting party says someone came by about half an hour ago, knocked on the door and ran, then did it again two minutes ago.
10:06 a.m. - Reporting party says somebody delivered packages while the reporting party was out of town. Reporting party says they have video of someone else stealing the packages.
3:23 p.m. - Reporting party says they have footage of someone walking from store with unpaid groceries.
9:24 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an ongoing issue with a female customer who has been harassing them on social media.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 22-year-old male from Quincy, was arrested and booked on charges of trafficking in stolen property in the first degree and residential burglary (four counts) No bail.
A 26-year-old male from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence. No bail set.
Fire line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents April 1-7, 2023.
April 1
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway.
Electrical problem, 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway
Outside fire, 12100 block of Road N Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 10 Northwest and Road K Northwest.
April 2
Outside fire, 100 block of Parkhill Road Southwest.
Medical aid call, 900 block of L Street Southwest.
Motor vehicle accident, 2000 block of State Route 281 North.
Medical aid call, 400 block of H Street Southeast.
Motor vehicle accident, milepost 39 of State Route 28 West.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Beverly Burke Road.
April 3
Outside fire, 19100 block of Road 3.1 Southwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Adams Road Northwest and Road 5 Northwest.
Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue.
April 4
Outside fire, near milepost 4 of State Route 283.
Medical aid call, 14600 block of Frenchman Hills Road.
Medical aid call, 19600 block of Road I Southwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road U Southwest and Road 1 Southwest.
April 5
Fire alarm, 2200 block of M Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 3000 block of State Route 283 North.
Medical aid call, 4400 block of Road H.5 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 300 block of O Street Southwest.
April 6
Medical aid call, 3000 block of State Route 283 North.
Medical aid call, 2300 block of Road O Southwest.
Outside fire, 6300 block of Road V Northwest.
April 7
Fire alarm, 1800 block of F Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 500 block of N Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, just west of Milepost 164 on eastbound Interstate 90.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northwest.