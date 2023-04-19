Fire line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from April 9-14, 2023.
April 9
Medical aid call, 17300 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway.
Medical aid call, 30 block of H Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 400 block of Q Street Southwest.
April 10
Medical aid call, 8000 block of Road 10 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 1100 block of River Drive Southwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 7 Northwest and Road G Northwest.
Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue.
April 11
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Electrical hazard, near the intersection of k Street Southwest and Third Avenue Southwest.
April 12
Structure fire, 300 block of River Drive Southwest.
Medical aid call, 8400 block of Road T Northwest.
Medical aid call, 21600 block of State Route 28, westbound.
electrical hazard, 100 block of D Street Northeast.
April 13
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 4 Northwest and State Route 281 North.
April 14
Vehicle fire, 10 block of N Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 400 block of Jackrabbit Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Quincy Police Department
April 7
10:48 p.m. - Reporting party says they can see a storage door left open. They are worried someone will get into it.
1:49 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a package missing worth about $200.
7:56 p.m. - Reporting party says someone, a minor, threw a rock at her house.
7:56 p.m. - Reporting party says there were children next door and a female threatened to call the police on them if they did not leave.
April 8
2:19 a.m. - Reporting party says he’s trying to close up the bar and there are a couple of suspicious-looking males standing around.
10:44 a.m.- Reporting party says a subject who has been trespassed from the store is now back.
3:07 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone in the back of a school, breaking windows of portable classrooms.
4:54 p.m. - Reporting party says their dog was attacked.
7:57 p.m. - Reporting party says a patient came in to their establishment with puncture wounds on their back. Patient says he backed into some nails. Reporting party wants police to check him out.
8:38 p.m. - Reporting party says there was a lady at the door who kept saying hello but when the reporting party went to the door, the lady walked away.
10:53 p.m. - Reporting party says he almost hit a person on a scooter.
11:37 p.m. - Reporting party says there is a location having a party and playing loud music.
11:47 p.m. - Reporting party says there are three males trying to fight.
April 9
12:42 a.m - Reporting party says her former baby-daddy broke into the house and beat her up, and took her phone.
12:48 a.m. - Reporting party says there are a couple of vehicles parked on the street and playing loud music.
9:18 a.m. - Reporting party says the father of her children showed up and took them out of her car. There’s no parenting plan in place, she added.
1:33 p.m .- Reporting party says she received a threatening phone call from an unknown number.
3:36 p.m. - Reporting party says his wife has been gone for two weeks.
4:16 p.m. - Reporting party says a dog keeps getting out and making the other dogs bark.
4:24 p.m. - Reporting party says there are four teenagers walking in the area with a rifle and shooting at things.
7:03 p.m. - Reporting party, an off-duty officer says he is taking a cat to the shelter, and wants another officer to meet him there.
7:04 p.m. - Reporting party says he was assaulted.
April 10
8:24 a.m. - Reporting party says someone tried to break into a church the day before.
10:28 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole their vehicle.
12:24 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large.
3:34 p.m. - Reporting party says she caught the maintenance man in her apartment this morning and there were no work orders for her place. And now her wallet is missing.
9:25 p.m. - Reporting party says that a customer used her bathroom about 15 minutes ago, and now it smells like drugs.
10:37 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog barking.
April 11
8:22 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a residential burglary.
3:17 p.m. - Reporting party says there are high school students in the area, driving too fast.
5:54 p.m. - Reporting party says someone just blazed through the neighborhood at a high rate of speed, doing burnouts.
9:04 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two cars in the back that are not allowed to be there, they have had problems with them before.
April 12
12:19 a.m. - Reporting party says there is someone shooting at vehicles with a paintball gun.
9:10 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s something that looks like a dead dog on the sidewalk.
10:20 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone in their burned-down house, taking stuff from the shed.
3:06 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two vehicles speeding in the area and one of them is a school bus.
5:35 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is yelling at the guests of their lodging establishment.
6:39 p.m. - Reporting party says their car was scratched while parked.
8:10 p.m. - Reporting party says there are teenagers in the back of the building doing something gross, possibly making out or having intercourse.
April 13
4:55 a.m. - Reporting party says someone moved construction signs and is now blocking a lane.
12:34 p.m. - Reporting party wants to report an assault: A male person outside a store, asking for money, hit a customer.
1:33 p.m. - Reporting party says oil and filters were stolen a couple of weeks ago and is requesting extra patrols.
3:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a speeding silver Subaru driving by, with a loud exhaust pipe.
3:15 p.m. -Reporting party says there’s a brown boxer dog running at large, chasing children.
5:18 p.m. - Reporting party says there are people selling drugs near this location.
5:46 p.m. - Reporting party says their daughter is missing, a 14-year-old girl. She has not returned home from school.
Grant County Sheriff
A 29-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence.
A 30-year-old woman from Quincy was arrested and booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant for second-degree burglary.
A 28-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of violating a no-contact order.