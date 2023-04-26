Fire Line
Personnel at the Grant County Fire District 3 helped area residents in the following incidents April 15-21.
April 15
Medical aid call, 19600
block of South Frontage Road West
Medical aid call, 300 block of L Street Southeast.
Outside fire, near milepost 3 of State Route 281 North.
Medical aid call, 7700 block of Road O Northwest.
Outside Fire, near the intersection of Road 9 Northwest and State Route 283 North.
Outside fire, near milepost 3 of State Route 281 North.
April 16
Medical aid call, 300 block of Silica Road Northwest.
April 17
8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Fire alarm, 800 block of First Avenue Southeast.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of D Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Fire alarm, 600 block of Intermodal Way Northeast.
April 18
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Adams Road and Road 11 Northwest.
April 19
Medical aid call, 16000 block of Road 10.5 Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 9 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 4500 block of Road P Southwest.
April 20
500 block of J Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 38-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on a violation of a no-contact order. No bail.
A 46-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on a Superior Court warrant for four counts of rape of a child in the first degree and one count of child molestation in the first degree. Bail has been set at $75.000.
An 18-year-old man from George has been arrested and booked on third-degree assault with lesser charges included, like fourth-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.
A 22-year-old man from Quincy has been arrested on a superior court warrant for second-degree theft.
Quincy Police Department
April 14
11:16 a.m. - Reporting party says someone vandalized overnight.
2:46 p.m. - Reporting party says they saw a tan Dodge truck speeding northbound.
6:37 p.m.- Reporting party says there’s a female in the bathroom and it smells like she’s doing drugs in there.
7:36 p.m. - Reporting party says someone who lives upstairs is parked blocking the reporting party’s vehicle and driveway.
10:08 p.m. - reporting party says there are stray dogs crawling under the gate.
April 15
4:15 a.m. - Reporting party says she thinks she heard a loud vehicle turned off and then heard arguing.
8:17 a.m. - Reporting party says there are two dogs running at large, and they have attacked their nephew before.
2:43 p.m. - Reporting party says there is a car halfway in the street.
9:35 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a woman staying with her and who just pushed her.
April 16
2:37 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white Ford SUV passing unsafely and tailgating, almost causing a collision.
8:13 p.m. - Reporting party says her grandson was not supposed to be at her house but keeps showing up. She said he has schizophrenia, is bipolar, and has not been taking his medication. She does not want him to keep showing up.
April 17
1:34 a.m. - Reporting party says their neighbor’s dog is barking.
April 18
8:52 a.m. - Reporting party says a student at the high school violated a no-contact order.
3:20 p.m. - Reporting party says there are children fighting at the corner of Fourth Avenue.
9:01 p.m. - Reporting party says their husband’s work truck was run into and the other vehicle left.
11:46 p.m. - Reporting party says she and their husband have been arguing. The husband has been drinking.
April 19
7:45 a.m. - Reporting party says their daughter doesn’t want to go to school and bit her mom when she tried to get the phone from her.
9:46 a.m. - Reporting party says he has two guns at his mom’s place and she’s refusing to return them.
11:14 a.m. - Reporting party says his brother is driving around high on fentanyl, and is threatening to kill himself.
6:02 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog that has been roaming the area for the last two to three days. It’s not aggressive, just keeps hanging around.
8:40 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone driving by shooting paintballs at her house.
April 20
11:09 a.m. - Reporting party says someone shot his window with a paintball.
11:19 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a small black-and-white dog pomeranian mix running at large and trying to bite people.
2:19 p.m. - Reporting party says there are people in the parking lot smoking and carrying pills.
April 21
8:22 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray cat.
1:56 p.m. - Reporting party says a theft just occurred.
3:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there are speeding buses from out-of-town.
6:39 p.m.- Reporting party says there is a bunch of people yelling at each other.
8:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a red Chev y pickup driving around the neighborhood at fast speeds.
April 22
12:18 a.m.- Reporting party says a male came and dragged her female friend out of the house.
7:58 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog barking at a male in the street and the male is standing still, scared to move.
9:58 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a deceased dog alongside the road. Dog has a collar on.
1:04 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male in the alley with a knife, carrying it in hand and talking to himself.
7:32 p.m. - Reporting party says a female crashed into her parked car.
8:07 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog-bite victim at the ER.
9:21 p.m. - Reporting party says there are three peeding vehicles with loud exhausts.
10:55 - Reporting party says she needs an officer, she has been receiving blackmail calls or extortion calls. These people have been taking money from some of the reporting party’s family members.
April 23
12:34 a.m. - Reporting party says their daughter was supposed to be staying with a friend, but she is not there. the reporting party has checked all friends’ houses and cannot find her.
1:25 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle at the stoplight; driver seems to have passed out. he has been there for 10 minutes and a lot of cars have honked at it.
2:12 a.m. - Reporting party says a white car pulled up and their occupants started punching his dad.
6:17 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female in a black Chevy Tahoe, stopped at the railroad tracks for several minutes.
8:26 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an 8-year-old walking alone.
8:53 p.m. - Reporting party says there are three teenagers, possibly intoxicated, and yelling.
8:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male who’s driving around and has possibly been drinking.
9:30 p.m. - Reporting party says there are children breaking into cars and trying to fight the reporting party’s husband.
April 24.
5:37 a.m. - Reporting party says the fence at a data center has been broken into.