Fire line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from March 25-31, 2023.
March 25
Medical aid call, 13300 block of Road 14 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 900 block of Secton Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
March 26
Medical aid call, 12100 block of Road 5 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 12700 block of Road K Northwest.
March 27
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 18 of State Route 28 West.
Outside fire, west of milepost 151 of westbound Interstate 90.
Outside fire, near milepost 146 of eastbound Interstate 90.
Outside fire, 200 block of G Street Southeast.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road S Northwest and State Route 28 West.
Medical aid call, 17600 block of Road 5 Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 11 Northwest and Adams Road Northwest.
March 28
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 38 of State Route 28 West.
Medical aid call, 200 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 34 of State Route 28 West.
March 29
Medical aid call, 200 block of West Montmorency Boulevard.
Medical aid call, 400 block of Central Avenue South.
March 30
Medical aid call, 10200 block of State Route 28 West.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.
Outside fire, near milepost 146 of Interstate 90, westbound.
March 31
Medical aid call, 1300 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest.
Quincy Police Department
March 27
2:05 p.m. - Reporting party says a red truck is playing very loud music and it’s an ongoing issue.
6:56 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an intoxicated male in the laundromat who is refusing to leave.
7:58 p.m. - Reporting party says she’s trying to get her things and a male is chasing her with a knife. She’s out of the home now.
March 28
12:16 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke into their mini-storage unit. The padlock is cut.
2:02 a.m. - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warned that there’s been a shooting outside of Mansfield, and it’s asking other agencies to keep an eye out for a vehicle in the areas of Quincy, Ephrata and Moses Lake.
March 29
12:11 p.m. - Reporting party says they are being threatened by a group of juveniles.
1:37 p.m. -Reporting party says there’s a stray dog nearby.
10:51 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a 13-year-old female freaking out on the family and threatening harm to everyone.
10:59 p.m. - Reporting party says their brother is there, acting violently, and he is not welcome.
March 30
11:46 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dead cat off to the side of the street.
12:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a husky dog chasing others.
12:39 p.m. - Reporting party says two golden retrievers that look lost are going in and out of traffic.
11:15 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white Honda car speeding in the area.
March 31
3:45 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an ongoing problem with a barking dog. The dog is in its yard now.
April 2
10:37 a.m. - Reporting party says their child’s dad is refusing to give her the child back.