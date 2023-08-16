Washington State Patrol
A 24-year-old man from Quincy was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in the early hours of the morning of Aug. 12, near milepost 230 of State Route 97 in Douglas County.
According to Washington State Patrol report, a 2001 Honda Civic vehicle driven by 23-year-old Pedro Escobar Miranda of Orondo was heading south on SR 97 when he crossed the center line and then onto the northbound shoulder. Then he re-entered the roadway striking a 2005 Ford F-350 driven by 24-year-old Jakob VandeVenter of Snohomish.
Escobar Miranda’s vehicle came to rest in the ditch while VandeVenter’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound and southbound lanes.
Escobar Miranda was injured in the crash and taken to Lake Chelan Hospital. He will face charges of vehicular assault and hit-and-run. WSP personnel suspect drugs or alcohol may have been involved in Escobar Miranda’s driving.
The Quincy man, 24-year-old Alejandro Medrano, was a passenger in the Civic, and was also injured and taken to the same facility. VandeVenter and two passengers of his were injured as well, and taken to the same facility.
Fire Line
Personnel from Grant County Fire District 3 aided citizens from the area in the following incidents from July 29-Aug. 9
July 29
Medical aid call, 6200 block of Road 10 Northwest
Medical aid call, 400 block of Q Street Southeast.
July 30
Medical aid call, 9700 block of Road H Northwest
Fire alarm, 100 block of D Street Northwest.
Medical aid call, 8900 block of Crescent Bar Road
July 31
Medical aid call, 300 block of F Street Northeast
Medical aid call, 4400 block of State Route 281 North
Medical aid call 1300 block of First Avenue Southeast
Aug. 1
Fire alarm, 1300 block of Port Industrial parkway Northwest
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 11 Northwest and Road R Northwest
Fire alarm, 400 block of First Avenue Southwest
Outside fire, near the intersection of Adams Road Northwest and State Route 283 North
Medical aid call, 2300 block of Road S Southwest.
Aug. 2
Medical aid call, 1000 block of E Street Southwest
Medical aid call, near milepost 23 of State Route 28 West
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway
Outside fire, near the intersection of Martin Road Northwest and road H Northwest.
Medical aid call, near the intersection of Beverly Burke and baseline road West.
Fire alarm, 400 block of FIrst Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call, 10700 block of State Route 28 West.
Fire alarm, 500 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest
Aug. 4
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and road 7 Northwest
Medical aid call, 1300 block of First Avenue Southeast.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Adams Road Northwest and Road 4 Northwest
Outside fire, near the intersection of Adams Road Northwest and road 13 Northwest.
Outside fire, mutual aid, Soap Lake, 3800 block of State Route 28 East.
Medical aid call, 8000 block of Road 10 Northwest.
Aug. 6
Odor, 800 block of P Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 22400 block of Baseline Road West.
Medical aid call, 10500 block of South Frontage Road.
Medical aid call, near the intersection of State Route 281 and Road 1 Northwest.
Outside fire, mutual aid call, 2900 block of Road 28.5.
Medical aid call, near the intersection of Sand St. Southwest and River Drive Southwest.
Medical aid call, 20000 block of Road 11 Northwest.
Aug. 7
Medical aid call, 2300 block of Sunserra Loop Northwest.
Aug. 8
Medical aid call, 2300 block of Sunserra Loop Northwest.
Aug. 9
Medical aid call, 1300 block of First Avenue Southeast.
Motor vehicle accident near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 4 Northwest.
Quincy Police Department
Aug. 4
12:08 p.m. - Reporting party says his sister hit him during an argument over signing some paperwork.
1:51 p.m. - Reporting party says some people are loitering in their church yard, have built up a camp and use their fire pit as bathroom.
2:39 p.m. - Reporting party says there was a female passed out near a fast-food restaurant. Now the woman is awake.
4:21 p.m. - Reporting party says someone shoplifted something five days earlier.
5:53 p.m - Reporting party says a theft occurred there.
7:53 p.m. - Reporting party says someone was smoking weed in her old vehicle.
8:26 p.m. - Reporting party says there are individuals there who are trespassing and have been there for two hours.
11:05 p.m. - Reporting party says everything is weird. Someone is following him.
Aug. 5
7:23 a.m. - Reporting party says he found a cell phone on the west side of a park.
7:47 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a flatbed truck heading west into Quincy and swerved was all over the roadway.
3:45 p.m. - Reporting party says someone keeps using her vehicle to smoke marijuana; the reporting party just came out to her car and the smell is fresh.
4:03 p.m. - Reporting party says they found a wallet with drugs in it.
5:33 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two little boys and two little girls at the location saying that their four-year-old sibling is missing.
8:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a noise coming from this street, and would like it checked out.
9:34 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been loud music on since 5 p.m. and still going on.
Aug. 6
1:37 a.m. - Reporting party says the bar is closing and now a male is trying to start a fight.
3:38 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music coming from this area.
Aug. 8
1:34 p.m. - Reporting party says someone tried to steal their truck.
2:49 p.m. - Reporting party say s there’s been a traffic accident between a truck and a car.
4:02 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone by the loading dock smoking crack or meth, a male with long hair and no shirt, scruffy-looking.
Aug. 9
4:14 p.m. - Reporting party says their brother is going crazy and yelling.
4:53 p.m. - Reporting party says their security department wants her to file a report regarding check fraud.
5:30 p.m. - The reporting party says there are males riding around on motorcycles with no helmets, and making noise. The reporting party just wants it to stop.
10:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there are cars blocking her gate, a white truck, a couple of Hondas and a small passenger car.
Aug. 10
1:21 a.m. - The reporting party says there are guys running around and yelling outside.
6:31 a.m. - The reporting party says there’s a white Ford truck all over the road. Reporting party suspects he probably fell asleep or was driving under the influence.
7:49 a.m. - Reporting party says they found some graffiti.