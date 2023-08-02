Fire Line
Personnel from Grant County Fire District 3 aided citizens from the area in the following incidents July 15-21.
July 15
Medical aid call, 4400 block of Road H.5 Northwest.
Gas leak, 300 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Service Call, State Route 28 West.
Outside fire, near the intersection of North Frontage Road West and Road 2.6 Southwest.
Drowning, 8900 block of Crescent Bar Road.
Medical aid call, 400 block of Frontage Road.
Medical aid call 18400 block of Road 5 Southwest.
Outside fire, Road O Northwest.
Medical aid call, C Street Northwest.
July 16
Outside fire, 13300 block of Monument Hill Road Northwest.
Smoke investigation, 1100 block of River Drive Southwest.
Medical aid call, 9300 block of Columbia Court Northwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Boyer Avenue Southwest.
July 17
Fire alarm, 300 block of H Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 8900 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 18400 block of Road 5 Southwest.
July 18
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 9 Northwest.
Outside fire, 12300 block of Road W Northwest.
Outside fire, west of Milepost 155 on eastbound Interstate 90.
July 19
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 5 Northwest.
Fire alarm, 600 block of Intermodal Way Northeast.
Outside fire, 10000 block of Road O Northwest.
July 20
Medical aid call, 100 block of East Deacon Avenue
Fire alarm, 400 block of South Washington Avenue.
Fire alarm, 10 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
July 21
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 8.6 Northwest and Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Fire alarm, 2100 block of M Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 6900 block of State Route 281 North.
Medical aid call, 1000 block of First Avenue Southwest.
Outside fire, 200 block of J Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 1100 block of River Drive Southwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 36-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of failing to comply and/or appear in court on a warrant. Bail has been set at $10,173.10.
A 35-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence. No bail.
A 20-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on a Grant County Superior Court arrest warrant. Bail set on half a million dollars.
Quincy Police Department
July 17
8:27 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a car with dealer plates parked in a suspicious area.
10:02 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke into a truck.
1:46 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the street, with its hazard lights on, but nobody near the vehicle.
8:58 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a six-year-old acting out.
July 19
8:29 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a suspicious black vehicle that keeps going back and forth.
9:24 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dead cat and it’s been there for more than 24 hours. Cat has a hot-pink collar.
1:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle that constitutes a hazard because she can’t see around it.
6:43 p.m. - Reporting party says their brother is on drugs and threatening the family.
6:52 p.m. - Reporting party says they picked up at a stray dog.
7:46 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been loud music playing for two hours.
8:58 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbor has been sick and when they went to check on him, the neighbor was not there.
July 20
1:15 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a brown Ford F-150 parked outside near the corner, and has been there for a couple of weeks.
2:13 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle blocking the road.
5:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a couple arguing outside.
6:49 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two vehicles parked in a blue spot.
9:23 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is on their property and unloading an ATV that does not belong to the reporting party.
July 21
7:24 a.m. - Reporting party says there is a dog that’s been barking since 5 a.m.
7:17 p.m. - Reporting party says there are fireworks going off in the neighborhood.
7:45 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a subject inside his store. This person has been trespassed before and now is back.
9:35 p.m. - Reporting party says they want to know what happened to their mother.
11:05 p.m. - Reporting party says her boyfriend punched her in the face.
July 22
3:56 a.m. - Reporting party says she suspect there’s a drunken driver in a ditch in front of the location of this phone call.
9:35 a.m. - Reporting party says she can hear children being hit in the apartment below hers. She says she can also hear doors slamming and a boy yelling ‘No.’
10:57 a.m. - Reporting party says she can see a male wearing a yellow hoodie and waving a handgun around. Not pointing it, just waving it.
2:27 p.m. - Reporting party says their sister was yelling and hitting her.
8:49 p.m. - Reporting party says there are neighbors riding four-wheelers at high speed on the road.
10:17 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music playing nearby.
10:53 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a live band playing nearby
July 23
12:06 a.m. - Reporting party says someone hit her boyfriend at a gas station.
2:26 a.m. - Reporting party says they are at a gas station next to a fast-food restaurant, and they saw a car pull up and start to chase a child on a bicycle.
7:48 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke a paper towel holder.
2:53 p.m. - Reporting party says someone’s car hit their camper.
3:49 p.m. - Reporting party says they see a Volkswagen Tiguan swerving on the road.
6:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a break-in at a grain facility.
8:50 p.m. - Reporting party says he was refereeing a game and a guy kicked him.
11:09 p.m. - Reporting party says someone in a red vehicle hit her friend’s car.
July 24
4:38 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male at this location who says he was robbed by three men.
7:27 a.m. - Reporting party says someone came in and destroyed property.
8:10 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s an abandoned vehicle on his street.
12:51 p.m. - Reporting party says she thinks she received drugs in the mail.
12:59 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog in custody.
3:48 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a man going through the garbage.
4:44 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole a basketball from their property.
5:08 p.m. - Reporting party says there was a Gator taken from their business’ lot over the weekend.