Fire Line
Grant County Fire District 3 personnel aided local residents in the following incidents Aug. 10-20.
Aug. 10
Medical aid call, 8900 block of Crescent Bar Road
Aug. 11
Fire alarm, 400 block of N Street Southwest
Refrigeration leak, 1000 block of E Street Southwest
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 283 North and Adams Road Northwest
Aug. 13
Fire alarm, 9300 block of Entiat Lane Northwest, Crescent Bar
Medical aid call, 16200 block of Road 10.7 Northwest
Aug. 14
Medical aid call, near the intersection of Silica Road Northwest and Sagecliffe Road North
Outside fire, Road O Northwest
Aug. 15
Fire alarm, 2200 block of M Street Northeast
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 9 Northwest
Aug. 16
Fire alarm, 19100 block of Road I Northwest
Vehicle fire, near the intersection of Road 19 Northwest and Road L Northwest
Medical aid call, 100 block of Richmond Avenue
Aug. 17
Medical aid call, 500 block of Silica Road Northwest
Medical aid call, 19200 block of Road 11 Northwest
Outside fire, near the intersection of Adams Road Northwest and Road 14 Northwest
Aug. 18
Outside fire, near milepost 149 on Interstate 90
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest
Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 283 North and Road 7 Northwest
Outside fire, State Route 28 West
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northwest
Medical aid call, 9200 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest
Aug. 19
Medical aid call, 4500 block of Road P Southwest
Medical aid call, 22400 block of Baseline Road Northwest
Medical aid call, 20200 block of State Route 28 West
Outside fire, 17000 block of Road 5.2 Northwest
Medical aid call, 500 block of G Street Northeast
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 22-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked Aug. 19 on violation of a no-contact order/obstructing/resisting arrest. No bail.
A 24-year-old woman from Vancouver was arrested and booked Aug. 18 on fourth-degree assault with domestic violence. No bail.
A 26-year-old man from Spokane was arrested and booked Aug. 18 on two counts of possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic counterfeit substance. No bail.
A 39-year-old woman from Roseburg was arrested and booked Aug. 18 on three counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession with intent to deliver. No bail.
A 41-year-old man from Talent was arrested and booked Aug. 18 on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic counterfeit substance.
A 34-year-old woman from Independence was booked Aug. 18 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
An 18-year-old man from Beverly was arrested and booked Aug. 17 on assault with substantial body harm in the second degree and felony harassment. No bail.
A 19-year-old man from Bend was arrested and booked Aug. 16 on two counts of possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic counterfeit substance. No bail.
A 30-year-old man from Mountlake was arrested and booked Aug. 16 on two counts of possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic counterfeit substance. No bail.
A 40-year-old man from Sedro-Woolley was arrested and booked Aug. 16 on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic counterfeit substance. No bail.
Quincy Police Department
Aug. 11
9:42 a.m. – Reporting party says there is vandalism at a park.
1:25 p.m. – Reporting party says he is fighting with his brother who stole money from him.
1:38 p.m. – Reporting party notified of a non-injury vehicle collision outside a business.
9:34 p.m. – Reporting party says there is noise coming from doing laundry and loud music.
Aug. 12
12:51 a.m. – Reporting party heard shots and suspect fled.
2:02 a.m. – Reporting party says people are breaking into vacuums and would like them trespassed.
6:46 p.m. – Reporting party says a truck was speeding and cutting people off, heading into town.
11:10 p.m. – Reporting party says there is loud music from a party in the area.
Aug. 13
1:41 a.m. – Reporting party says his wife hit him and does not want to leave a bar.
10:25 a.m. – Reporting party says someone cut a metal fence.
10:31 a.m. – Reporting party says a window is broken out of a vehicle.
2:42 p.m. – Reporting party says a vehicle has been parked in front of a house for a couple of days.
7:03 p.m. – Reporting party says a female drove off the road and into a yard.
7:26 p.m. – Reporting party says a vehicle is speeding.
7:34 p.m. – Reporting party says someone is roaming around a house and trying to get into a vehicle in the area, and tried to fight.
11:07 p.m. – Reporting party says a male has been outside a business for a couple of hours and may be suspicious.
11:28 p.m. – Reporting party says a suspicious vehicle is parked in front of a house, engine running and lights on.
Aug. 14
12:10 a.m. – Reporting party says someone is sleeping near a business with their pants down.
5:42 a.m. – Reporting party says kids are driving around crazily, speeding near a school.
10;47 a.m. – Reporting party says there was a hit-and-run last night.
12:37 p.m. – Reporting party says there is an injured dog.
3:33 p.m. – Reporting party says a theft occurred at a business.
3:44 p.m. – Reporting party says threats were made.
5:20 p.m. – Reporting party says someone broke a car door handle.
7:34 p.m. – Reporting party says a vehicle is partially blocking a driveway.
9:37 p.m. – Reporting party says someone is in a business who has been trespassed.
Aug. 15
1:48 a.m. – Reporting party says there are several people behind a business.
1:53 p.m. – Reporting party says two dogs were abandoned, one is dead and one is in a cage.
2:31 p.m. – Reporting party says an animal is locked in a vehicle.
6:27 p.m. – Reporting party says a vehicle is driving erratically and flipped over; a male is outside the vehicle.
7:16 p.m. – Reporting party says a wallet was taken out of a vehicle during the night.
8:38 p.m. – Reporting party says someone threw a brick through a vehicle windshield.
11:24 p.m. – Reporting party says a storage unit was broken into.
Aug. 16
5:16 a.m. – Reporting party says a husky dog is running around a construction site.
4:12 p.m. – Reporting party says a hit-and-run occurred.
4:49 p.m. – Reporting party says he has a restraining order on an ex and she drives by and comes to the door.
9:35 p.m. – Reporting party says an unlicensed driver is driving.
9:37 p.m. – Reporting party says a child is driving a vehicle, pulled up to a house in the area and almost hit a cat; has been driving around with other children in the vehicle.
Aug. 17
7:59 a.m. – Reporting party found a stray dog.
7:03 a.m. – Reporting party says a female is hitting other people with a cart.
10:14 a.m. – Reporting party found a dead cat in a street.
2:12 p.m. – Reporting party says an unlicensed driver is driving.
5:54 p.m. – Reporting party says a vehicle is racing up and down a street.
11:24 p.m. – Reporting party says someone stole a sign at a business.
Aug. 18
4:34 a.m. – Reporting party says someone banged on the door.