Quincy Police Department
July 25
12:28 p.m. - Reporting party says a theft occurred at an RV park.
6:45 p.m. - Reporting party says a stray dog showed up at the reporting party’s house.
July 26
6:40 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle disabled blocking a lane, a silver four-door vehicle.
7:42 a.m. - Reporting party says someone left a bike in the parking lot. Nobody is around. Bike is blue with yellow front forks, bike says Magna.
9:14 a.m. - Reporting party says someone left threatening graffiti on a portable toilet.
9:47 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle speeding going from H Street to the high school at 55 mph, then down Third Avenue. It’s an ongoing issue with a black Mercury C230.
10:40 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a dog whining and barking for the last 30 minutes.
11:41 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a black pickup truck going back and forth doing 60 mph.
7:13 p.m. - Reporting party says they are starting an altercation at this location.
9:48 p.m. - Reporting party says she heard one single gunshot and then a few more later.
1:41 p.m. - Reporting party received a card in the mail, directed to his boss and reading like a threat.
July 28
11:38 a.m. - Reporting party says their vehicle was hit.
6:13 p.m. - Reporting party says she arrived home and realized their son’s bikes and items had been taken from the back.
6:20 p.m. - Reporting party says their wife came to the location and is trying to kick the reporting party out of the house. The wife arrived with her boyfriend.
6:49 p.m. - Reporting party says someone attacked a young woman.
8:19 p.m. - Reporting party says she’s been hearing fireworks nearby.
10:02 p.m. - Reporting party says they found a dog.
July 29
1:13 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an injured dog on the railroad tracks.
3:53 p.m. - Reporting party says their son has schizophrenia and is having a difficult time.
7:12 p.m. - Reporting party says someone just drowned in the pool.
9:57 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a loud party nearby.
July 30
2:22 p.m. - The Washington State Patrol advises that there’s a red Toyota Corolla trying to run the reporting party off the road.
6:06 p.m. - Reporting party says their ex came and took stuff without asking.
10:16 p.m. - Reporting party says their boyfriend is not letting her inside of the residence, he locked her out.
11:29 p.m. - Reporting party says she’s being tormented by her ex.
July 31
2:11 a.m. - Reporting party thinks it may be his ex girlfriend knocking at the door.
10:54 a.m. - Reporting party says someone pulled a gun and pointed it at her in mid-June. Also, she says she’s being sexually harassed at her job.
2:04 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a vehicle collision in the back parking lot, but it’s not blocking traffic.
2:21 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two adults fighting, and two children crying outside.
2:36 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a customer causing a disturbance.
6:46 p.m. - Reporting party called once, said she did not need help, then called again and hung up right away.
7:27 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle, a red Dodge Ram with a toolbox in the back, that’s been parked in front of the reporting party’s duplex for many days, with no one around.
7:34 p.m. - Reporting party says a black vehicle just about ran the reporting party off the roadway.
Aug. 1
3:16 a.m. - Reporting party says he just wrecked his car.
3:49 p.m. - Reporting party says they would like someone to come talk to him and his wife, who are involved in a verbal dispute, with the wife being aggressive.
4:16 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a Nissan Maxima, either black or dark green, with a Seahawks sticker, swerving and disobeying the speed limit.
Aug. 2
6:30 p.m. - Reporting party says someone assaulted her by breaking her car. She says she’s afraid they will hurt her or her children.
9:31 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dead cat in the roadway.
3:12 p.m. - Reporting party says they are having issues with a customer at the store. Customer is upset that they had to pay first.
3:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male screaming by the veterans’ memorial, carrying a sleeping bag and hitting the vets’ memorial.
4:59 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male on the roof of a gazebo on the west side of the park on Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Aug. 3
3:17 p.m. - Reporting party says they need animal control because a dog bit them.
4:21 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female in the bathroom screaming and would like someone to do a welfare check on her.
5:33 p.m. - Reporting party says their vehicle just got hit in a hit-and-run.
9:33 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music in the area.
9:46 p.m. - Reporting party says someone drove away to get more beer, and should be nearby.
10:28 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a man in front of the house screaming.
Aug. 4
12:19 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a customer who was watching a movie and then started saying he has nowhere else to go and that he has started seeing different universes. He will not leave the building and is sitting at the tables nearby and holding a brown paper sack.
12:55 a.m.- Reporting party says there’s a possible drunken driver in a silver car who just left this location.
Fire Line
Personnel from Grant County Fire District 3 aided citizens from the area in thee following incidents from July 22 to July 28, 2023.
July 22
Motor vehicle accident, 12800 block of Road T Northwest.
Medical aid call 13500 block of K.3. Street Northwest.
Medical aid call, 300 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Outside fire, 6200 block of Road 1.5 Northwest
Motor vehicle accident, State Route 28 west, near the intersection of Road 10 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest
July 23
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Central Avenue South and P Street Southeast.
July 24
Medical aid call, 7200 block of Adams Road Southwest.
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway
Fire alarm, 1800 block of F Street Southwest.
July 25
Medical aid call 17600 block of Road 5 Northwest.
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway.
July 26
Medical aid call, 400 block of Central Avenue South
Medical aid call, 17600 block of Road 5.
July 27
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road K Northwest and Martin Road Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Beverly Burke Road Southwest and South Frontage Road.
Outside fire, 7200 block of Road 4 Southwest.
Medical aid call, 500 block of F Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 900 block of River Drive Southwest
July 28
Motor vehicle accident, 500 block of F Street Southeast.
Service call, 100 block of E Montmorency Boulevard.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Richmond Avenue
Medical aid call, 700 block of K Street Northeast
Vehicle fire, 200 block of First Avenue Southwest
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 25-year-old woman from Quincy was arrested and booked on two warrants for obstruction of law enforcement, another warrant for failing to appear on charges of driving without a valid license.
An 18-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence.
A 34-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on charges of felony eluding with driving with a suspended license in the third degree, and six separate county warrants for failing to stop, driving with suspended license, giving a false statement to a public servant, driving without a license and failing to transfer title within 45 days.
A 34-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of attempting to elude police officers, while driving under the influence.
A 52-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on two counts of forgery, possession of stolen property in the third degree and theft in the third degree. No bail set yet.
A 53-year-old woman from Oregon was arrested at the Gorge campground and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence.