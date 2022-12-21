Fire Line
The Grant County Fire District 3 participated in aiding region residents in the following incidents, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16, 2022.
Dec. 10
Medical aid call, Columbia View Drive.
Dec. 11
Medical aid call, 200 block of C Street Southwest.
Dec. 12
Medical aid call 12700 block of Road K Northwest.
Medical aid call 19600 block of South Frontage Road.
Dec. 13
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 1900 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 400 block of M Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Vehicle fire, near the intersection of Second Avenue Southeast and N Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 500 block of H Street Southeast.
Dec. 14
Motor vehicle accident, milepost 147 of Interstate 90.
Medical aid call, 7800 block of Road D Northwest
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road O Northwest and State Route 28 West.
Medical aid call, 9000 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
False alarm, near the intersection of F Street Southwest and 10th Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call, 6400 block of State Route 281 North.
Dec. 16
Structure fire, near the intersection of Second Avenue Southeast and F Street Southeast.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 25 of State Route 28.
Quincy Police Department
Dec. 12
12:26 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been an accident, and it’s unknown if there are any injuries. The two drivers are exchanging information,nobody is blocking traffic.
6:14 .m. - Reporting party says he backed into a coworker’s relative’s parked vehicle. Nobody is hurt, nobody is blocking traffic.
Dec. 13
8:07 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a student at this school reporting that he gets followed to school by a subject he does not know.
9:36 a.m. - Reporting party says there are three dogs running at large. One’s a Corgi, another one is black and white and another one is a poodle mix and they are weaving in and out of traffic.
12:29 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a fraudulent charge on her card.
4:22 p.m. - Reporting party says there were two boys and one girl about 13-years-old in the back yard, looking at the reporting party’s bike. When she went to confront them, the trio took off running.
7:16 p.m. - Reporting party says he’s calling from Ephrata about his mother who lives in Quincy. He says that the neighbor tried to open his mother’s door and was banging on her window.
10:09 p.m. - Reporting party says there are people holding her stuff and not letting her get to them.
Dec. 14
1:13 p.m. - Reporting party says a group of customers came in, possibly a grandma with grandchildren and the grandma tripped. Then the granddaughter yelled at the cashier.
3:49 p.m. - Reporting party says there was a student walking home from an elementary school and another student pulled out a gel-blaster toy gun and started shooting at students, at cars and at others.
5:06 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two vehicles racing.
6:24 p.m. -Reporting party says someone backed into her.
Dec. 15
1:05 p.m. -Reporting party says there’s a large dog running around while children at a school are playing outside.
1:54 p.m. -Reporting party says there’s a package dropped off that seems to have ashes in it.
9:31 p.m. - Reporting party says a possible burglary might have occurred at a mini-storage business.
11:02 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbors’ house was just shot up.
11:14 p.m. - Reporting party says he was warming up his car, a BMW, and someone stole it.
Dec. 16
6:27 a.m. - Reporting party says someone wrecked a car in front of his home.
9:45 a.m. - Reporting party, a law enforcement telecommunications agency, requested officers to check on a child who used to live in Wenatchee but was heard to have moved to Quincy and has not been going to school.
12:33 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white Husky/Labrador mix dog chasing the children at a school playground.
1:38 p.m. - Reporting party says someone has been stealing pallets from their property.
3:09 p.m. - Reporting party says someone they know leaves their dogs out all the time.
11:25 p.m. - Reporting party says their brother and nephew got into a fight and that the brother is not letting the nephew leave.
Dec. 17
7:36 a.m. - Reporting party says there are repair workers working on his house and he suspects they are going through his food.
7:46 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke into his business last night.
11:14 a.m. - Reporting party says they saw a vehicle flipped in a field.
11:52 a.m. - Reporting party says they found a wallet.
12:58 p.m. - Reporting party says her ex keeps harassing her.
3:05 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large