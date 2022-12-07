Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 28-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on fourth-degree assault with no domestic violence, and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Fire Line
Grant County Fire District 3 personnel helped members of our community in the following incidents Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
Nov. 26
Medical aid call, 200 block of D Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Hilltop Avenue Northeast.
Medical aid call, westbound Interstate 90, near milepost 161.
Medical aid call, 10200 block of Road H Northwest.
Medical aid call, 500 block of Beverly Burke Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 4400 block of H.5 Northwest.
Nov. 27
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 283 North and Road 5 Northwest.
Gas leak, 20 block of C Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 17600 block of Road 5 Northwest.
Nov. 28
Medical aid call, 1100 block of Central Avenue South.
Nov. 29
Medical aid call, 23100 block of Sunserra Loop Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of I Street Southeast.
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Way.
Motor vehicle accident, milepost 19 of State Route 28 westbound.
Nov. 30
Structure fire, 11600 block kof State Route 28 westbound.
Vehicle fire, near the intersection of F Street Southwest and Third Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call, 900 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.
Dec. 1
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Way.
Medical aid call, 500 block of Frontage Road
Medical aid call, 200 block of B Street Southwest.
Dec. 2
Medical aid call, 21900 block of Road 8 Northwest.
Mutual aid call, 6000 block of Vantage Road.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 28 westbound and Road J Northwest.
Welfare check, 13400 block of Road 14 Northwest.
Quincy Police Department
Nov. 29
8:21 a.m. - Reporting party says that she is arguing with her husband, and he is trying to take the children.
8:34 a.m. - Reporting party says a pitbull puppy is out in bad weather.
11:26 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large that chased the reporting party.
2:54 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone who opened a bank account in their name. She says she suspects identity theft.
8:43 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an alarm going off across the street.
11:56 p.m. - Reporting party says their car is on fire.
Nov. 30
3:38 p.m. - Police heard about a juvenile that is waiting to be released, but he does not have a home to go to, and Child Protective Service suggested calling the police.
6:24 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole her keys.