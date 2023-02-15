Grant County Sheriff’s Department
A 27-year-old from Quincy was arrested on Feb. 12, on charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. No bail has been set.
A 24-year-old woman from Quincy was arrested on Feb. 12, and will face charges of felony harassment, threats to kill, domestic violence and second-degree assault with domestic violence. No bail has been set.
A 42-year-old man from Quincy was arrested Feb. 12, on violation of a domestic violence restraining order. No bail has been set.
Fire Line
The Grant County Fire District 3 personnel aided community members in the following incidents between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 of 2023.
Feb. 8
Medical aid call, 800 block of First Avenue Southwest.
False alarm, 500 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest
Controlled burn, 16000 block of South Frontage Road .
Medical aid call, milepost 22 of State Route 28.
False alarm, 5000 block of Road 8 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 16000 block of Road 7 NW
Feb. 9
Medical aid call, 400 block of Jackrabbit Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 600 block of G Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 400 block of Jackrabbit Street Northeast.
Feb. 10
Medical aid call, 2000 block of road 0.8 Southwest.
Feb. 11
Medical aid call, 400 block of Jackrabbit Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 200 block of D Street Southeast.
Quincy Police Department
Feb. 3
11:32 a.m. - Reporting party says a student hit another one at the high school, and knocked them out.
2:52 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s graffiti all over the fence of a shcool and on an electric pole.
10:25 p.m. - Reporting party says a man knocked on the door, bloodied and afraid to go home. He asked them to call the police.
Feb. 4
12:25 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dead cat by the curb.
3:13 p.m. - Reporting party says the people in the apartment upstairs are smoking marijuana and that she can smell it in her apartment.
3:47 p.m. - Reporting party says she found the car her daughter had taken without permission. The daughter is inside and the reporting party wants the officer to come and get her keys to the car from the daughter.
6:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a man having a psychotic episode, acting violently, and jumping out of the car. The reporting party says she is in a black Ford Fusion.
Feb. 4
Reporting party says they need help with a patient who is walking up and down the hall, acting agitated.
Feb. 5
1:23 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a suspicious grey Honda Accord, whose driver pulled in and looked right inside of a building. Now the car is in the back of the building’s loading dock and pointing west.
1:46 a.m. - Reporting party says certain people are being loud, playing loud music.
3:16 a.m. - Reporting party says there are some people walking in the road and when she swerved, she hit a car.
7:56 a.m. - Reporting party says there is a suspicious vehicle that has been there overnight and now it has been vandalized. Reporting party worries it’s stolen.
8:28 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s an ongoing problem with their neighbors parking their car with their tires on the reporting party’s property.
10:54 a.m. - Reporting party says she has a son who is autistic, and who just left. The reporting party says she has COVID-19 and that another teenager has been in touch with the reporting party.
1:46 p.m. - Reporting party says they found a dead animal.
2:24 p.m. - Reporting party says he can see two semi trucks parked in the neighborhood, although they are not allowed there.
4:53 p.m.- Reporting party says there are two males fighting and a bunch of people standing around watching.
6:02 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a woman in her eighties in her car and under some distress, passed out and maybe not breathing.
6:48 p.m. - Reporting party says their brother was assaulted at a gas station.
Feb. 6
10:18 a.m. - Reporting party says there are three dogs running at large near a school, two chihuahuas and a German shepherd.
1:17 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white Kia with a male and a female hotboxing the car (smoking something with the doors and windows closed.)
4:41 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog running at large, a medium-sized white dog.
7:07 p.m. - Reporting party says she needs a ride home because she broke her legs a couple of months ago.
10:29 p.m. - Reporting party says they found a cat paw detached from a cat at a car wash.
Feb. 7
1:18 a.m. - Reporting party says they can see a Chevy parked at a gas pump, and when the driver got out, he was stumbling and yelling and pointing at people.
6:56 a.m. - Reporting party says their sister’s ex is refusing to leave.
4:26 p.m. - Reporting party says their mother-in-law was hit by a vehicle while walking through the parking lot.
7:37 p.m. - Reporting party, another police agency, called in regards to an assault that occurred in Quincy, but the suspect is in custody in Ellensburg.
9:25 p.m. - Reporting party says there are some men doing doughnuts in the parking lot and dancing around.
Feb. 8
1:16 p.m. - Reporting party says that someone has placed an order at their restaurant and have been in the bathroom for quite a while and is not answering.
1:23 p.m. - Reporting party says there are dogs in the middle of the intersection of B Street and Second Avenue. They are barking at utility workers now, and this is an ongoing problem.
4:41 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two minors missing.
9:10 p.m. - Reporting party says she is going through a separation and asked the other party to come alone to get their stuff. Instead, the other party came with a big group of people and now the reporting party feels uncomfortable.
Feb. 10
12:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone trespassing and they have her on video. The woman keeps sneaking in.
1:21 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a man fussing with his car behind her residence. The reporting party says the man does not live there and that she thinks he may be casing the place. The man is in a dark-blue sedan and wearing a hoodie.
7:05 p.m. - Reporting party says someone was walking around her vehicle and hiding in the bushes around the reporting party’s house. They have left on foot.
9:40 p.m. - Reporting party says he hit a coyote. The animal is not on the roadway.
9:58 p.m. - Reporting party says she left her gate open, and now she notices that her gate has been moved and there’s someone in the backyard.
11:45 p.m. - Reporting party says he walked into his motel room and the room had been thrashed and the laptop he had was stolen.
Feb. 11
12:34 a.m. - Reporting party parked her vehicle in the driveway, and a white car parked in front of the reporting party’s house stopped, drove down the block a couple of houses, turned around, parked, turned off the lights and started walking around.
6:58 a.m. - Reporting party says someone stole their car during the night.
7:58 a.m. - Reporting party says their uncle is arguing with mom and hit the reporting party.
12:51 p.m. - Reporting party says an employee who has been fired is holding the keys to the pharmacy and has not returned them.
Feb. 12
12:49 a.m. - Reporting party says a huge fight may break out soon when the bar closes.
9:55 a.m. - Reporting party says there are three small dogs running at large: a white one, and two tan ones, running in the road.
11:28 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a black-and-brown dog acting aggressive toward two people.
3:30 p.m. - Reporting party called and their girlfriend was yelling in the background.
4:08 p.m. - Reporting party says their child was bitten by a dog.
4:57 p.m. - Reporting party who called the police on their uncle the day before now says the uncle is at her house.
5:10 p.m. - Reporting party says a male who has been trespassed is now in the store.