Quincy Police Department

Jan. 30

9:53 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone in her house fighting.

2:36 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a maroon Hyundai Sonata and a silver Subaru Impreza speeding in the area.

5:43 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a side-by-side on fire.

Jan. 31

10:47 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone who’s been caught stealing at this store who is now back outside.

11:03 a.m. - Reporting party says an elderly female drove into the building. Nobody was injured.

11:20 a.m. - Reporting party says there are two people heading southbound and going through people’s yards and carrying milk crates while peeking into people’s houses.

12:08 p.m. - Reporting party says there are three dogs running at large on the property.

4:23 p.m. - Reporting party says that a hit-and-run just happened.

4:31 p.m. - Reporting party says she’s wanting to get her child to go to rehab.

7:33 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male sleeping at a coin-operated laundry.

8:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male refusing to give her belongings back.

Feb. 1

3:14 a.m. - Reporting party says he saw two people trying to take a side-by-side.

12:47 p.m. - Reporting party says they need an officer to deal with a student who’s bringing vapes and alcohol to the middle school.

6:11 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a child locked in a car, and it’s urgent that police come and help.

8:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a suspicious male outside the residence.

Feb. 2

2:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a student at the high school feeling suicidal.

9:39 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone trying to steal something from their store.

Feb. 3

12:50 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone outside their door and knocking.

7:01 a.m. - Reporting party says their front door is propped open by a rock, when there’s no one supposed to be there.

Fire Line

The Grant County Fire District 3 assisted community members during the following incidents between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 of this year.

Jan. 30

Vehicle fire, near Martin Road Northwest.

Feb. 1

Medical aid call, near the 400 block of Jackrabbit Street Northeast.

Medical aid call, 200 block of Road S Southwest.

Feb. 2

Medical aid call, 400 block of C Street Southeast.

Smoke investigation 300 block of E Street Northeast.

Medical aid call, 200 block of K Street Northeast.

Medical aid call, 100 block of Winchester Road NW.

Feb. 4

Smoke investigation, 300 block of Road O Southwest