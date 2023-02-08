Quincy Police Department
Jan. 30
9:53 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone in her house fighting.
2:36 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a maroon Hyundai Sonata and a silver Subaru Impreza speeding in the area.
5:43 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a side-by-side on fire.
Jan. 31
10:47 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone who’s been caught stealing at this store who is now back outside.
11:03 a.m. - Reporting party says an elderly female drove into the building. Nobody was injured.
11:20 a.m. - Reporting party says there are two people heading southbound and going through people’s yards and carrying milk crates while peeking into people’s houses.
12:08 p.m. - Reporting party says there are three dogs running at large on the property.
4:23 p.m. - Reporting party says that a hit-and-run just happened.
4:31 p.m. - Reporting party says she’s wanting to get her child to go to rehab.
7:33 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male sleeping at a coin-operated laundry.
8:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male refusing to give her belongings back.
Feb. 1
3:14 a.m. - Reporting party says he saw two people trying to take a side-by-side.
12:47 p.m. - Reporting party says they need an officer to deal with a student who’s bringing vapes and alcohol to the middle school.
6:11 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a child locked in a car, and it’s urgent that police come and help.
8:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a suspicious male outside the residence.
Feb. 2
2:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a student at the high school feeling suicidal.
9:39 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone trying to steal something from their store.
Feb. 3
12:50 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone outside their door and knocking.
7:01 a.m. - Reporting party says their front door is propped open by a rock, when there’s no one supposed to be there.
Fire Line
The Grant County Fire District 3 assisted community members during the following incidents between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 of this year.
Jan. 30
Vehicle fire, near Martin Road Northwest.
Feb. 1
Medical aid call, near the 400 block of Jackrabbit Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 200 block of Road S Southwest.
Feb. 2
Medical aid call, 400 block of C Street Southeast.
Smoke investigation 300 block of E Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 200 block of K Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Winchester Road NW.
Feb. 4
Smoke investigation, 300 block of Road O Southwest