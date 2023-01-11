Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 57-year-old man from George was arrested on Jan. 1 on a bench warrant from Grant County Superior Court on failing to appear in court on charges of trafficking stolen property in the first degree.
Quincy Police Department
Dec. 30
12:53 p.m. - Reporting party says there are males trying to take memorial apart.
2:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male in a red Ford vehicle slumped and not moving, The car’s engine is on, the door is open and the window is down.
8:29 p.m. - Reporting party says their son has run away.
11:32 p.m - Reporting party says that there were people trying to get into the construction site. Security personnell saw it and reported it.
Dec. 31
9:37 a.m. - Reporting party says there has been a parenting plan violation. The parents were supposed to meet at 9 a.m.
11:47 a.m. - Reporting party says there are large dogs barking.
3:27 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an abandoned dog in the back yard, with the gate open. The gate won’t close all the way due to the snow and the dog is all wet.
10:42 p.m. - Reporting party says that he got home at 9 and the neighbors are playing music loudly and endlessly.
Jan. 1
12:35 a.m. - Reporting party says he hears fireworks nearby.
4 a.m. - Reporting party says his brother is having some sort of breakdown, will not get in to a vehicle and wants to walk to Cashmere.
5:15 a.m. - Reporting party says their mother and stepdad are fighting in the vehicle.
Jan. 2
1:50 a.m. - Reporting party says the neighbors are playing loud music. It may be a band, since a piano and a guitar can be heard.
10:12 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a kitten in the roadway. It’s injured, but still alive.
5:42 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male standing there and has been for a long time. Reporting party says they think he may be scoping houses out. A white car picked him up later.
6:23 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a subject on a dune buggy going into the snow banks in the neighborhood.
Jan. 4
12:42 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a cat in this yard that’s been reported missing, and the reporting party needs help catching it.
Jan. 5
9:19 a.m. - Reporting party says they received a phone call this morning from a man who says he is going to kill the reporting party.
10:09 a.m. - Reporting party says their grandson is not breathing and unconscious.
11:31 a.m. - Reporting party says a dog is trying to get into their home.
12:43 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a car driving all over the road.
3:49 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male who came into a school trying to contact a student, but there’s a restraining order in place.
10:37 p.m. Reporting party says she assaulted someone, her brother-in-law, who appears to be under the influence of fentanyl, reporting party says.
Jan. 6
12:24 a.m.- Reporting party says he can hear and see people in two cars who are involved in a fight. Reporting party says yelling can be heard.
7:47 a.m. - Reporting party says she found new footprints from her neighbor’s house to hers.
1:12 p.m.- Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large int he playground of a school.
4:22 p.m. -Reporting party says there’s someone in a red Nissan Quest who passed the reporting party and nearly caused a head-on collision.
11:54 p.m. -Reporting party says there was a female drinking and acting crazy, breaking windows and disturbing neighbors.
Jan. 7
1:13 a.m. -Reporting party says there’s an older Honda SUV parked out in front of his house, the vehicle’s lights woke him up again.
1:27 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female hitting him, has slapped him four times.
5:54 a.m. - Reporting party says their dad woke up and found that his vehicle is gone.
1:02 p.m. - Reporting party says she found a bag with copper wire in it by her recycling bin.
6:28 p.m. - Reporting party says she came home to find the door open on Dec. 21. Nothing was gone but she just recently noticed something missing.
Jan. 8
8:04 a.m. Reporting party says her vehicle was stolen.
2:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there are children nearby speeding around in a four-wheeler.
4:59 p.m. -Reporting party can hear yelling and what sounds like hitting.
6:26 p.m. - Reporting party says a customer who has been previously trespassed from his store is back.
7:28 p.m. - Reporting party, another law enforcement agency in Wenatchee says there’s a possibly drunken driver coming eastbound, driving erratically and into oncoming traffic.
Fire Line
Personnel from Grant County Fire District 3 aided residents in the following incidents from Dec. 30, 2022 and Jan. 7, 2023.
Dec. 30
Fire alarm, 100 block of Division Street.
Outside fire, 600 block of H Street Southeast
Medical aid call, 800 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.
Dec. 31
Medical aid call, 9100 block of Blue Heron Lane.
Medical aid call, 100 block of East Deacon Avenue.
Jan. 1
Medical aid call, 16000 block of Road 10.5 Northwest.
Structure fire, 900 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest.
Motor vehicle accident, milepost 144 of Interstate 90.
Medical aid call, 14500 block of Road 7 Northwest
Jan. 2
Medical aid call, 6900 block of Road G Northwest.
Jan. 3
Structure fire, 600 block of C Street Southwest.
Fire alarm, 900 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call, 300 block of H Street Southwest.
Jan. 4
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Adams Road Northwest and Road 6 Northwest.
Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue.
Jan. 5
Medical aid call, 500 block of L Street Southwest.
Jan. 6
Medical aid call, 100 block of Chinook Avenue.
Jan. 7
Medical aid call, 1100 block of Central Avenue South.
Medical aid call, 10 block of K Street Southwest.
Fire alarm, 20 block of C Street Northeast.