Fire Line
The Grant County Fire District 3 aided community members in the following incidents, between Jan. 9, and Jan. 12.
Jan. 9
Medical aid call, 9500 block of Road U Northwest.
Jan. 10
Structure fire, 300 block of L Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 500 block of K Street Southwest.
Jan. 11
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 5 Northwest and State Route 281 North.
Medical aid call, 900 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.
Jan. 12
Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue.
Medical aid call, 8900 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Quincy Police Department
Jan. 9
9:51 a.m. - Reporting party says someone has stolen their vehicle.
1:09 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a wire down near a street corner, and did call the PUD, but he is not sure if the wire is hot or not.
6:10 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running around.
6:15 p.m. - Reporting party says there may be a need to remove a child from a house in which the mom is using drugs. It’s unknown if the house is in living conditions.
Jan. 10
1:55 a.m. - Reporting party says there is a house on fire.
Jan. 11
10:21 a.m. - Reporting party says they would like the police to perform a welfare check on an employee who has not come back to work, although he said he was on his way.
12:40 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is trying to open an account in their husband’s name.
11:23 a.m. - Reporting party says someone left a backpack and a jacket at their office.
5:03 p.m. - Reporting party says their 16-year-old male foster child ran away.
3:29 p.m. - Reporting party says their eight-month-old daughter was choking, until someone performed the Heimlich maneuver and the baby is breathing now.
Jan. 11
7:37 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog who has been there all night.