Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 42-year-old man from Buffalo, N.Y. was arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre and booked on charges of delivery of nitrous oxide for recreational consumption.
A 30-year-old man from Cottonwood, Ariz., was arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre on charges of possession/manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.
A 23-year-old man from Arlington, Wash., was arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre on two counts of possession, delivery or manufacturing of a Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 narcotic counterfeit substance.
A 25-year-old man from Seattle was arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre on two counts of possession, delivery, or manufacture of a Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 narcotic counterfeit substance.
A 36-year-old man from Cottonwood, Ariz., was arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre for possession, delivery, manufacturing of a controlled substance.
A 41-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence.
A 34-year-old man from Belfair, Wash., was arrested and booked on a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
A 23-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on two counts of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence.
A 61-year-old man from George was arrested on charges of failing to stop, resisting arrest and not having a valid operator license.
Fire Line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from June 23 to July 6, 2023.
June 23
Medical aid call, 2900 block of Road R Northwest.
Outside fire, 4600 block of Road P Northwest
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
June 24
Structure fire, 8700 block of Road 10 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 1400 block of Road 3 Southwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Crescent Bar Road Northwest, and State Route 28 West.
Motor vehicle accident, mutual aid call, 19800 block of Lower Crab Creek.
Fire alarm, 200 block of D Street Northwest.
June 25
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest
Motor vehicle accident, 18000 block of South Frontage Road West.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
June 26
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 15600 block of Road 5 Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Baseline Road West and Road T Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Baird Springs Road Northwest and Willow Springs.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Outside fire, near milepost 25 of State Route 28 West.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road U Northwest and Baseline Road West.
June 27
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 8400 block of Road T Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 28 North and Road 3 Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road T Northwest and Baseline Road West.
June 28
Medical aid call, 21800 block of Road 10 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 600 block of P Street Southwest.
Outside fire, mutual aid call, near milepost 17 of State Route 28 West.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road U Northwest and Baseline Road West.
Medical aid call, 100 block of East Montmorency Boulevard.
June 29
Medical aid call, 17600 block of Road 5 Northwest.
Welfare check, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road P Northwest and Martin Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
June 30
Medical aid call, 2700 block of Road R Northwest.
Outside fire, 7800 block of Road 10.2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
July 1
Medical aid call, 25200 block of Community Street Southwest.
Motor vehicle accident, 700 block of Central Avenue South.
Structure fire, 13200 block of Road M.5. Northwest.
Agency assist, 900 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call, 900 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.
July 2
Outside fire, 8900 block of Crescent Bar Road.
Medical aid call, 4400 block of Road H.5 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road.
July 3
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road U.7 Northwest and State Route 28 West.
Medical aid call, 20200 block of State Route 28 West.
Structure fire, 100 block of East Montmorency Boulevard.
Outside fire, 100 block of B Street Southwest.
July 4
Medical aid call, 16900 block of Frenchman Hills Road West.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 8400 block of Road S Northwest.
Outside fire, 400 block of South Washington Way.
Medical aid call, 16300 block of Road I Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 4 Northwest and State Route 281 North.
Outside fire, 10 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Outside fire, 17300 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Outside fire, West Montmorency Boulevard. Further information unavailable.
Smoke investigation, 300 block of Q Street Southwest.
Outside fire, 15700 block of Road 13 Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Seventh Avenue Southwest and R Street Southwest.
July 5
Outside fire, 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Outside Fire, 800 block of P Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of K Street Northeast.
Outside fire, 100 block of K Street Southeast.
Smoke investigation, near the intersection of Road 6 Northwest and Road T Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 9 Northwest and Road S Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the 100 block of East Montmorency Boulevard.
July 6
Outside fire, 400 block of First Avenue Northeast.
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 200 block of Columbia Way.
Medical aid call, 1100 block of South Section Place Southwest.
Quincy Police Department
June 30
10:5 a.m. - Reporting party says the house next door has a puppy running loose in the street. Reporting party fears the pup will get hit.
5:07 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a three-car motor vehicle accident near the new roundabout. Nobody’s injured.
July 1
2:32 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s an intoxicated subject on the property trying to break into the place and destroying property outside.
11:46 a.m. - Reporting party says there are people setting off fireworks in the area and says that that’s against city ordinance.
12:35 p.m.- Reporting party says the mother of his children is banging on windows and trying to get inside.
12:52 p.m. - reporting party says their phone was stolen and it pings the location of it to a motel in Sunnyside.
2:02 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two big dogs in the alley barking at each other.
3:25 p.m. - Reporting party says there are illegal fireworks going off.
5:01 p.m. - Reporting party says their boyfriend is not letting her in the residence.
8:13 p.m. - Reporting party says there has been a car crash, nobody is injured, but she was involved in it.
8:16 p.m. - Reporting party says someone dropped a TV, then left.
11:16 p.m. - Reporting party says they cannot find her brother, a 41-year-old male with a disability.
July 2
12:24 a.m. - Reporting party says an unknown subject was shooting and hit the reporting party’s car and house. Nobody was injured.
12:37 a.m. - Reporting party says his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mom will not let him in the residence.
9:46 a.m. - Reporting party says they had a customer come in and start to use profanity and yelling at her.
11:18 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s an unwanted subject at their church. They believe it’s a Hispanic male under the influence of narcotics.