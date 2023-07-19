Quincy Police Department
July 2
12:37 a.m. - Reporting party says his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mom are not letting him into the house.
9:46 a.m. - Reporting party says she had a customer come in and started to use profanity and yelling at her.
12:16 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a Hispanic male of around 40 years of age is sitting on the north side of the building, shooting up with a needle.
12:17 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male who does not live there causing a disturbance and threatening the reporting party.
12:29 p.m. - Reporting party says someone hit her car from behind.
3:40 p.m. - Reporting party says a male fell down outside.
8:27 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone she thinks might shoot up her house, and that they are pointing something at the window.
8:38 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music coming from a truck.
8:46 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is using fireworks.
9:43 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is using fireworks.
11:18 p.m. - Reporting party says her ex came to her residence and shattered one of the windows of her boyfriend’s vehicle.
July 3
12:06 a.m. - Reporting party says there are unknown subjects setting off fireworks in the area.
1 a.m. - Reporting party says two males are physically fighting outside, one male banged on the door and said to call 911.
8:10 a.m. - Reporting party says an older gold SUV is swerving all over the roadway.
10 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female acting suspiciously, she seems to be under the influence, cussing and talking to herself.
1:43 p.m. - Reporting party says he got cut off on the road and collided with another vehicle.
4:05 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a patient with mental disorders at the ER who checked himself in, but is being uncooperative and is now outside.
5:14 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor’s dog came over and bit him a couple time.
6:13 p.m. - Reporting party says she is getting threatened by her father, that he is going to come kill her mother.
6:15 p.m. - Reporting party says a dog keeps coming to the house and has been at the house all day barking. The dog bit the aunt earlier today.
8:39 p.m. - Reporting party says he is a customer of a storage business and when he went to pick up travel trailer and discovered that the back window had been broken out. He is worried that the fencing has been cut at the facility.
9:10 p.m. - Reporting party says a patient with mental health hold is trying to leave and acting up.
9:42 p.m. - Reporting party says there are children playing with fireworks in the park and firing them at each other.
July 4
1:43 a.m. - Reporting party says he’s been involved in a hit-and-run and needs a report for insurance.
12:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male at the store getting into the manager’s face.
7:30 p.m. - Reporting party says a white dog was at a gas station. It’s injured and the reporting party can’t catch it.
9:16 p.m. - Reporting party says there are people lighting fireworks on school property.
9:16 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a gray vehicle speeding up and down the roadway. The driver looked like a Hispanic male in his 30s.
9:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male shooting in his back yard.
10:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there were subject setting off large fireworks in the area and they are shaking her home.
11:30 p.m. - Reporting party says the fireworks sound like a war zone.
July 5
12:15 a.m. - Reporting party says he heard multiple gun shots.
12:25 a.m. - Reporting party says there are fireworks going off in the area.
July 6
2:18 p.m. - Reporting party says he left his vehicle parked in the gravel lot for several hours yesterday, and someone damaged the passenger’s side.
3:46 p.m. - Reporting party says children are throwing fireworks at vehicles.
7:15 p.m. - Reporting party says their brother was walking down the street with his girlfriend and someone hit them with fireworks.
7:23 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a small dog inside a car with windows up and the engine not running.
10:11 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor’s dog is barking.
July 7
1:10 a.m. - Reporting party says she and her husband got into an argument and her husband punched her in the face and pushed her down. he then locked her out of the house and the children are inside. The suspect has been drinking.
8:39 a.m. - Reporting party says someone washed their paint and drywall stuff in the carwash, leaving stains.
8:49 a.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor’s camper has not moved since March. reporting it in person about two weeks ago.
3 p.m. - Reporting party says she thinks someone broke into her residence while she was out.
July 8
1:48 a.m. - Reporting party says someone is saying they are going to kill them.
8:25 a.m. - Reporting party says someone got into his apartment and tried to rob him.
2:22 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an elderly male having car trouble, and stopped in the middle of the road.
2:35 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a child at their house going through her son’s house and smoking. The reporting party says she wants someone to go check and see what is going on.
8:11 p.m. - Reporting party says that there’s a gray and white large dog roaming around trying to bite people.
9:12 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been fireworks in the area for the last four nights.
10:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there are children alone in an apartment.
11:31 p.m. - Reporting party says she was at a drive through and heard a loud “bang” and doesn’t known what it was.
11:51 p.m. - Reporting party says there are fireworks going off in southwest Quincy.
July 9
12:37 a.m. - Reporting party says they followed a vehicle to a restaurant, the vehicle was all over the road, apparently the driver was intoxicated.
2:04 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a GMC Yukon, either gray or white, and the vehicle is spinning, burning tires and driving recklessly.
10:58 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a two-year-old who came into the parking lot.
5:53 p.m. - Reporting party says she believes that her children’s dad has several stolen guns.
July 10
6:06 a.m. - Reporting party says their autistic daughter ran away.
July 11
3:25 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a vehicular theft.
11:45 p.m. - Reporting party says he got beat up.
July 12
7:19 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone blocking the alley with their black pickup with a mattress.
10:39 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s an abandoned vehicle nearby and someone maybe living in it.
1:05 p.m Reporting party says a subject set up camp in front of a business’ warehouse. The reporting party wants them 86’d.
3:02 p.m. - Reporting party wants a welfare check on their elderly husband. He is at a location and the caregivers were canceled because he is mean. He also icked the reporting party out.
6:51 p.m. - Reporting party says a 10-year-old female ran away, because she did not want to clean her room.
9:03 p.m. - Reporting party says he arrived at his residence and the main door was open. The reporting party is in his white Tesla and has not gone inside yet.
July 13
10:51 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s drug use going on at this location.
6:22 p.m. - Reporting party says they found two dogs, German shepherds, with no collars, and uninjured, quite friendly.
7:34 p.m. - Reporting party says they found a dog in the middle of the roadway. It’s right now at the reporting party’s job at a pizza shop.
July 14
5:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an older red-white Chevy pickup truck with people living out of it, possibly for the last two to five days.
5:24 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle blocking her access to her car.
7:34 p.m. - Reporting party says the male half of the custodial issue at hand did not show up for an exchange.
9:23 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is lighting fireworks in the middle of the road near a church.
10:07 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music in the are and fireworks.
10:21 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been loud music near by since 9 p.m. or earlier.
July 15
12:55 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone on the floor of a restaurant fighting.
4:32 a.m. - Reporting party says their vehicle was broken into.
9:05 a.m. - Reporting party says the alley is blocked by a vehicle, and it’s an ongoing issue.
9:24 a.m. - Reporting party says they would like someone to perform a welfare check on a male who is inside in a pickup truck who is slumped over and not responding.
9:40 a.m. - Reporting party says there are two aggressive pit bulls running in the area, going after the reporting party ‘s dog and then a neighbor’s dog. One is whitish and the other is brown and black.
11:16 a.m. - Reporting party says she would like a wellness check for a man in a car.
11:26 a.m. - Reporting party says that a subject threatened him with a gun and it’s unknown where he is.
2:47 p.m. - Reporting party says a dog showed up at the residence and it looks ill. The owner is there but they don’t want to give the dog back.
2:57 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole two bottles of alcohol from their store yesterday.
4:51 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a gold sedan with a dog in the vehicle.
6:05 p.m. - reporting party says their friend flipped over in the water and has been in there a few minutes.
July 16
12:55 a.m. - Reporting party says someone is making threats that he was outside waiting for a subject and was going to shoot them.
1:03 a.m. - Reporting party says their girlfriend stole work computer.
4:58 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a fire above her house.
6:28 p.m. - Reporting party says their brother assaulted her and wants her brother gone.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 64-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked July 16 on charges of felony harassment threats to kill with with fourth-degree assault and domestic violence.
A 26-year-old man from Quincy was arrested July 17 and booked on felony harassment, threats to kill with fourth-degree assault and domestic violence.
A 51-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the first degree on July 13.
A 46-year-old man from Quincy was arrested July 12 and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence.
Fire Line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from July 7-14, 2023.
July 7
Medical aid call, 15900 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 300 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 19900 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 22400 block of Baseline Road West.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 22900 block of Road 1 Northwest.
July 8
Outside fire, near the intersection of Fourth Avenue Southeast and J Street Southeast.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road U Northwest and State Route 28 West.
Vehicle fire, near milepost 139 of Interstate 90.
Fire alarm, 100 block of Parkhill Road Southwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of J Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northeast.
Medical aid all 8900 block of Crescent bar Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Outside fire, 22900 block of Road I Northwest.
July 9
Medical aid call, 22900 block of Road I Northwest.
July 10
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 36.5 Northeast and Road J Northeast; it was a mutual aid call.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Baird Springs Road Northwest and State Route 28 West.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Adams Road Southwest and Road 3 Southwest.
July 11
Medical aid call, near the intersection of State Route 28 West and Adams Road Northwest.
Smoke investigation, near the intersection of Road I.5 Southwest and Road Q Southwest.
Medical aid call, 11300 block of Road J Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 28 West and Baird Springs Road.
July 12
Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue.
July 13
Smoke investigation, 8300 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Structure fire, 16100 block of Road 10.7 Northwest.
Outside fire, 1500 block of Beverly Burke Road Southwest.
Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 4 Southwest and Road G Southwest.
July 14
Motor vehicle accident, west of milepost 149 of eastbound Interstate 90.