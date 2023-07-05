Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 57-year-old man from George was arrested on June 29 and booked on charges of second-degree assault with domestic violence.
A 22-year-old man from Quincy was arrested July 2 at 2:20 a.m. and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence, harassment and resisting arrest.
A 28-year-old man from Quincy was arrested July 1 at 7:25 p.m. and booked on charges of violating a protection order.
Quincy Police Department
June 26, 11:17 a.m. - Reporting party says their storage unit has been broken into.
4:33 p.m. - Reporting party, a fellow law enforcement agent, reported that there’s a vehicle being driven erratically and it requires the assistance of the QPD.
6:44 p.m. - Reporting party says she was told to call whenever the neighbor’s dog is doing something they are not comfortable with. Now is one of those times.
7:53 p.m. - Reporting party says a car peeled off from the parking lot, and thought the driver was going to crash into something.
10:43 p.m. - Reporting party says he is locked out of their apartment.
June 27
7:46 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke into their shop.
10:19 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog running at large and which jumped in the reporting party’s vehicle at a gas station.
10:53 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male subject hanging out in front of the reporting party’s residence. He asked the subject to leave and he refused, and started getting verbal.
11:15 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female trespassing inside the reporting party’s store.
12:22 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole her nephew’s AirPods, and they have tracked them to a specific address.
4:53 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a golden Impala parked on the east side of the building, with a couple of gentlemen smoking and trying to get a ride. They have been there for a few hours.
5:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male subject near their facility. This male has been trespassed before and has just returned to the property. This man thinks he goes by “bluey,” and has just stashed a paper bag in the trees.
8:06 p.m. - Reporting party says they just heard a sound similar to that of a man screaming for help, and they just saw a silver vehicle with two males in it driving away from the house.
8:34 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large in the area, heading southeast. The dog, looks like a brown husky dog is not injured, but does seem skittish.
8:47 p.m. - Reporting party says their nephew came over and there is a no-contact order in place.
8:57 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor’s dog is running the fenceline and trying to dig to get into the reporting party’s yard and jump over the fence.
8:44 a.m. - Reporting party says they are at work and their daughter is home with the reporting party’s son and they have been stealing items from the reporting party.
3:43 p.m. - Reporting party says they found keys.
5:22 p.m. - Reporting party says he is waiting for his daughter to be brought to him. He has been waiting for 20 minutes and she has not arrived.
7:06 p.m. - Reporting party says her friend is going to die, and requires an officer. For an unknown reason the phone got disconnected.
8:05 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor’s house is abandoned and she just saw four young teenagers trying to get into the back yard.
8:47 p.m. - Reporting party says they have a complaint about some fireworks.
9:18 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbor was trespassing on the yard. There’s an order in place forbidding that.
9:58 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a speeding vehicle going all over town, and was last seen near their home.
10:29 p.m. - Reporting party says she was told to call police if her mother won’t let her get her things.
June 29
8:20 a.m. - Reporting party says a theft just occurred, a male in the ER took a cellphone.
11:48 a.m. - Reporting party says a white husky dog running at large bit a patient at a clinic.
2:10 p.m. - Reporting party says a male subject just threatened to kill her as she was walking by on the sidewalk.
5:12 p.m. - Reporting party says she wants to report domestic violence incident that happened a few days ago.
5:42 p.m. - Reporting party there are two young ladies in the park trying to run away because their brother hits them. The girls are 10 and 11 and they are near a playground.
7:47 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone lighting off fireworks.
9:36 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a car that flipped over, it’s unknown if anyone is inside.
9:55 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole a vehicle from this location.
10:11 p.m. - Reporting party says there are fireworks going off nearby.
10:15 p.m. - Reporting party says there are fireworks going off nearby.
June 30
4:44 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a little girl running around while only wearing underwear, between the McDonald’s and a gas station.
For the Fire Line, please check our website.