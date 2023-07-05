Grant County Sheriff’s Office

A 57-year-old man from George was arrested on June 29 and booked on charges of second-degree assault with domestic violence.

A 22-year-old man from Quincy was arrested July 2 at 2:20 a.m. and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence, harassment and resisting arrest.

A 28-year-old man from Quincy was arrested July 1 at 7:25 p.m. and booked on charges of violating a protection order.

Quincy Police Department

June 26, 11:17 a.m. - Reporting party says their storage unit has been broken into.

4:33 p.m. - Reporting party, a fellow law enforcement agent, reported that there’s a vehicle being driven erratically and it requires the assistance of the QPD.

6:44 p.m. - Reporting party says she was told to call whenever the neighbor’s dog is doing something they are not comfortable with. Now is one of those times.

7:53 p.m. - Reporting party says a car peeled off from the parking lot, and thought the driver was going to crash into something.

10:43 p.m. - Reporting party says he is locked out of their apartment.

June 27

7:46 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke into their shop.

10:19 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog running at large and which jumped in the reporting party’s vehicle at a gas station.

10:53 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male subject hanging out in front of the reporting party’s residence. He asked the subject to leave and he refused, and started getting verbal.

11:15 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female trespassing inside the reporting party’s store.

12:22 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole her nephew’s AirPods, and they have tracked them to a specific address.

4:53 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a golden Impala parked on the east side of the building, with a couple of gentlemen smoking and trying to get a ride. They have been there for a few hours.

5:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male subject near their facility. This male has been trespassed before and has just returned to the property. This man thinks he goes by “bluey,” and has just stashed a paper bag in the trees.

8:06 p.m. - Reporting party says they just heard a sound similar to that of a man screaming for help, and they just saw a silver vehicle with two males in it driving away from the house.

8:34 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large in the area, heading southeast. The dog, looks like a brown husky dog is not injured, but does seem skittish.

8:47 p.m. - Reporting party says their nephew came over and there is a no-contact order in place.

8:57 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor’s dog is running the fenceline and trying to dig to get into the reporting party’s yard and jump over the fence.

8:44 a.m. - Reporting party says they are at work and their daughter is home with the reporting party’s son and they have been stealing items from the reporting party.

3:43 p.m. - Reporting party says they found keys.

5:22 p.m. - Reporting party says he is waiting for his daughter to be brought to him. He has been waiting for 20 minutes and she has not arrived.

7:06 p.m. - Reporting party says her friend is going to die, and requires an officer. For an unknown reason the phone got disconnected.

8:05 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor’s house is abandoned and she just saw four young teenagers trying to get into the back yard.

8:47 p.m. - Reporting party says they have a complaint about some fireworks.

9:18 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbor was trespassing on the yard. There’s an order in place forbidding that.

9:58 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a speeding vehicle going all over town, and was last seen near their home.

10:29 p.m. - Reporting party says she was told to call police if her mother won’t let her get her things.

June 29

8:20 a.m. - Reporting party says a theft just occurred, a male in the ER took a cellphone.

11:48 a.m. - Reporting party says a white husky dog running at large bit a patient at a clinic.

2:10 p.m. - Reporting party says a male subject just threatened to kill her as she was walking by on the sidewalk.

5:12 p.m. - Reporting party says she wants to report domestic violence incident that happened a few days ago.

5:42 p.m. - Reporting party there are two young ladies in the park trying to run away because their brother hits them. The girls are 10 and 11 and they are near a playground.

7:47 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone lighting off fireworks.

9:36 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a car that flipped over, it’s unknown if anyone is inside.

9:55 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole a vehicle from this location.

10:11 p.m. - Reporting party says there are fireworks going off nearby.

10:15 p.m. - Reporting party says there are fireworks going off nearby.

June 30

4:44 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a little girl running around while only wearing underwear, between the McDonald’s and a gas station.

