Quincy Police Department

June 17

11:51 a.m. - Reporting party advises of a violation of a court order.

1:06 p.m. - Reporting party says there was a woman who was followed and harassed by a male driver from Quincy Valley Hospital to the school and back.

4:19 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a German shepherd running at large, last seen with a small white dog alongside and traveling down First Street toward Division.

6:29 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large that just attacked a cat. Reporting party worries it may attack a child next.

7:09 p.m. - Reporting party says hat there is a wheel-of-fortune cart playing loud music as it heads westbound.

11:42 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog nearby, very friendly.

June 18

12:18 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle drifting, going up and down the roadway between a church and some apartments.

12:50 a.m. - Reporting party says he can see behind his residence and there are three people with flashlights going through hay.

9:14 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a man harassing her for money.

9:23 a.m. - Reporting party says he is supposed to pick up his children at Akins and his ex has not shown up.

1:36 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbors from across the street are threatening to shoot the reporting party’s vehicles.

4 p.m. - Reporting party says their store just had a customer use a counterfeit $20 bill.

5:10 p.m - Reporting party says a patient just left. They tried to keep her but she kept saying she wanted to go home and eat, and would be back tomorrow.

7:34 p.m. - Reporting party says a female threw a rock at their car.

June 19

12:45 a.m. - Phone call received and argument between male and female ensues, with both sides arguing.

5:52 a.m. - Reporting party says a 30-year-old man just slit his veins.

6:10 a.m. - Reporting party says he is supposed to pick up his son today and the mom is not meeting or answering the door.

9:41 a.m. - Reporting party says a 3-and-a-half-year-old boy got out of the yard and cannot be found.

1:22 p.m. - Reporting party says she founa d wallet with credit cards in it.

9:19 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two puppies running at large.

June 20

3:40 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an underage child at the city pool, vaping.

640 p.m. Reporting party says someone is trying to pick a fight with her husband.

10:07 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is refusing to leave a gas station bathroom.

June 22

9:07 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s an abandoned vehicle with no plates.

11:20 a.m. - Reporting party says their sister is there, causing problems.

6:09 p.m. - Reporting party says that in the alley that runs behind their residence, there’s a small dead dog.

7:39 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male stumbling along with a dog. The man appears to have been drinking and the dog appears upset.

June 23

1:10 a.m. - Reporting party says a couple was walking down the street when the male threw something at the female.

2:45 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female parked on the side of the building, with her head on the steering wheel.

5:15 a.m. - Reporting party says he thinks his truck was stolen.

June 24

8:07 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a man and his father arguing. One of them recently had brain surgery.

8:15 p.m. - Reporting party says he can hear his mother and her boyfriend arguing, and yelling.

8:19 p.m. - Reporting party says there are adults drinking in the park.

9:14 p.m. - Reporting party says two males are on the street doing wheelies on their bikes.

9:54 p.m. - Reporting party says there are juveniles loitering at the car wash.

June 25

1:31 a.m. - Reporting party says there is someone pounding on the door.

4:43 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke her dad’s car window overnight.

8:05 a.m. - Reporting party says their wallet is missing.

8:35 a.m. - Reporting party says an alarm went off.

9:19 a.m. - Reporting party says their ex did not pick up the children.

7:08 p.m. - Reporting party says emergency personnel is needed after a 10-year-old boy had a seizure.

June 27

10:41 a.m. - Reporting party says someone left a dog out and the pup is crying a lot. It looks like it’s not being cared for.

11:05 a.m. - Reporting party says a stray cat had kittens under her porch.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office

A 30-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of harassment and threats to kill.

A 26-year-old man from George was arrested on two warrants from Grant County Superior Court for failure to register.

Fire Line

June 18

Medical aid call, near the intersection of Perimeter Road and F Road. Sunland units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 22500 block of Road I NW. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Motor vehicle accident, 300 block of F Street SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 300 block of Third Avenue SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 22400 block of Baseline Road. George units from units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 19

Medical aid call 300 block of Third Avenue SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 900 block of Third Avenue SE. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Motor vehicle accident, milepost 8 of State Route 283, Block 71 units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 20

Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road NW. Sunland units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call 22900 block of Road I NW. Sunland units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, near the intersection of Road U NW and Road 7 NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 700 block of 13th Avenue SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Fire alarm, 500 block of Port Industrial Parkway. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 28 and Road U NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 21

Medical aid call, 300 block of H Street SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 22

Medical aid call, 20600 block of Road 2 SW. Sunland units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 1900 block of Adams Road SW. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, near the intersection of State Route 281 and Road I. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, near the intersection of F Street and Central Avenue South. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Agency assist, near milepost 155 of Interstate 90. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 23

Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road T SW and Road 2 SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 22500 block of Road I NW. Geoge units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, 3600 block of Adams Road NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road U NW and Road 7 NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 22500 block of Road I NW. Sunland units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, near the intersection of State Route 28 and Road 10. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 24

Medical aid call, 700 block of F Street SE. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, near milepost 7 of State Route 283 North. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 25

Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 400 block of Frontage Road. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 500 block of G Street NE. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, Road T NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Fire alarm, 500 block of O Street SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 26

Motor vehicle accident, milepost 155 of Interstate 90. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 27

Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road O SW and Road 3 SW. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 400 block of E Street SE. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 28

Structure fire, near the intersection of State Route 28 West and Road J.7 NW. Winchester units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, near the intersection of Neva Lake road NW and Railroad Avenue NW in Ephrata. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 28 E and Road 20 NE. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, near the intersection of Road M.5 NW and Road 14 NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 8 NW and road N.5 NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 283 North and Road 5 NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 29

Outside fire, 100 block of East Deacon Avenue. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, 100 block of East Montmorency Boulevard. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 3400 block of Road N.5 NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, State Route 28 W. Crescent Bar units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, 10 block of M Street SE. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Medical aid call, 3400 block of Road N.5. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Smoke investigation, 1600 block of 13th Avenue SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

June 30

10500 block of Road S NW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Gas leak, 700 block of 13th Avenue SW. Quincy units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.

Outside fire, State Route 283 North and Road 5 NW. George units from Grant County Fire District 3 responded.