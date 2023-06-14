Washington State Patrol
A 28-year-old man from Quincy was involved in a fatal car crash on June 11 five miles west of Quincy on eastbound State Route 28.
According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 59-year-old Alvin Haug of Warden was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson and 28-year-old Max Gould of Quincy was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup, both headed eastbound.
Haug tried to pass Gould’s pickup, in the westbound lane. Then, Haug’s drifted back into eastbound lane, striking Gould’s Dodge.
Haug’s motorcycle came to a rest in the westbound ditch.
Haug was declared dead at the scene. Gould was not injured.
Fire Line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from June 1 to June 8, 2023.
June 1
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Structure fire, near the intersection of Road 1 Northwest and road S Northwest.
Medical aid call, 200 block of J Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
June 2
Fire alarm, 8300 block of Road S Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 2 of State Route 281.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
June 3
Medical aid call, near the intersection of Frenchman Hill Road and Road N Northwest.
Outside fire, 22600 block of Road 6 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 9300 block of Canyon Drive Northwest.
June 4
Medical aid call, 20 block of F Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 19000 block of Road 6 Southwest.
Medical aid call, 5300 block of Road I Northwest.
Fire alarm, 800 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, 11800 block of Interstate 90 West.
June 5
Medical aid call, 400 block of Jackrabbit Street Northeast.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road T Northwest and Road 9 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northwest.
June 6
Medical aid call, 1400 block of First Avenue Southeast.
June 7
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 152 of westbound Interstate 90.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Outside fire, milepost 25 of State Route 28 West.
Outside fire, 7300 block of Road F Northwest.
Medical aid call, 200 block of Road P.5 Southwest.
Outside fire, 22400 block of State Route 28 West.
June 8
Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 1 Northwest and Beverly Burke Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Richmond Avenue.
Outside fire, 5100 block of Road Q.7 Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 41-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence and harassment.
A 41-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on charges of felony harassment.
A 28-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on a violation of protection order.
Quincy Police Department
June 5
12:30 p.m. - Reporting party says she saw her friend’s son get into an accident, and now he has difficulty breathing and is in a lot of pain.
2:12 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male trying to pick up a child and does not have permission, and this is scaring the reporting party and children.
June 6
6:48 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large, it does not seem aggressive.
10:14 a.m. - Reporting party says she wants to file a police report for a traffic collision.
2:01 p.m. - Reporting party says there has been a theft at their store. They got the items back but would like the individual to be trespassed.
2:45 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a car accident.
3:15 p.m. - Reporting party says they hit a person on a bicycle that was going in between traffic.
6:59 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music nearby. Not a party, just loud music.
7:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there is an alarm going off at their neighbor’s house. Their front door is also wide open.
June 7
4;19 a.m. - Reporting party says their father was headed to work, but someone was sleeping in the truck when he opened the door. The individual left running when their father attempted to punch the person.
June 8
12:28 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a man with a dog walking in the middle of the street. The man has an open shirt and a pair of jeans on.
12:35 p.m. - Reporting party says they own a driving school and yesterday a student reported to her that she is suicidal and that her mother is abusing her.
3:19 p.m. - Reporting party says two underage girls walked out with a 12-pack of beer last night.
3:43 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male making threats to kill a female.
5:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a bunch of children bullying her child.
5:05 p.m. - Reporting party says a patient has taken off their seatbelt while riding in an ambulance, yelling and screaming.
7:34 p.m. - Reporting party says they see a farm vehicle blowing stop signs and the reporting party is worried about the through traffic and about children playing nearby.
9:01 p.m. - Reporting party says they locked the keys inside a vehicle and is asking for an officer to help.
9:05 p.m. - Reporting party says someone drove by and hit their husband’s work truck.
June 9
1:46 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male slumped over at the wheel in the oncoming lane. it’s a smaller vehicle and it’s unknown what gender the driver is, and whether they are conscious or breathing.
10:27 a.m. - Reporting party says they need someone to go to a certain address and check if there’s a child is there.
11:10 a.m. - Reporting party says a customer at the grocery store hit her with a cart.
11:49 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female walking down the street and checking door handles. She’s wearing yellow-and-black shoes, a blue tee and a black pair of shorts. She’s in the middle of the road and yelling at people.
1:32 p.m. - Reporting party says they are students at the middle school and were threatened by a parent on their way home.
4:41 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large, chasing cars.
5:50 p.m. - Reporting party says a female stole detergent from the store.