Quincy Police Department
June 9
7:41 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a gray truck driving northbound at an erratic speed, and suspects a DUI.
8:22 p.m. - Reporting party says she heard a rumor that her nephew is selling drugs to children at school.
9:16 p.m. - Reporting party says he was out flying his drone and saw a male subject that has been driving under the influence of drugs.
9:46 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a gray-and-white dog in the backyard, barking, and it’s not their dog.
11:14 p.m. -Reporting party says there’s a small dog running in traffic and out of traffic.
June 10
1 a.m. - Reporting party says he got assaulted and pushed and that he broke his tooth. The suspect is a tall Hispanic man with a beard and a polka-dot shirt.
10:40 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a 10-year-old beating his mother. The reporting party is trying to restrain him now.
2:07 p.m. - Reporting party says he believes the children are being left alone whenever the mother leaves.
6:04 p.m. - Reporting party says that on the walk trail to school, she saw an older male with a younger girl, and the way the girl looked at her made her think it was suspicious. The male had a limp, had a cap on and dark clothes on.
10:53 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog in her back yard.
11:38 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music coming from a nearby residence.
June 11
12:23 a.m. - Reporting party says there are several subjects causing problems in the bar, starting fights. The reporting party would like to have them removed.
8:41 a.m. - Reporting party says two large dogs killed his wife’s dog last night. The dogs looked wolf-like and they bit the reporting party’s father-in-law on the finger.
10:40 p.m. - Reporting party says four children took things from an elderly neighbor’s yard, and they are now running toward the city pool.
June 12
3:14 a.m. - Reporting party says someone tried to break in to his unit. He saw a small white pickup leave westbound on B Street.
8:24 a.m. - Reporting party says he got bit by a dog, and the dog is still running at large.
9:41 a.m. - Reporting party says that there’s someone going through the garbage at night and leaves it everywhere. The reporting party wants this person trespassed.
12:23 p.m. - Reporting party has stray cats, and is wondering if animal control will take them.
5:49 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male on drugs, punching the air and got into a car parked at a Chevron.
7:18 p.m. - Reporting party says they are having problem with a 19-year-old at a nearby apartment. A female adult was calling the reporting party’s child names and using curse words.
10:10 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle following them.
11:35 p.m. - Reporting party says that there’s a neighbor telling children that they are not good people and that they are drug dealers.
June 13
10:59 a.m. - Reporting party says there are students at the park when they should be at school.
2:17 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a black Honda SUV speeding in the area.
5:54 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a fire north of the property.
June 14
8:32 a.m. - Reporting party says there are three dogs running at large.
2:22 p.m. - Reporting party says two stray dogs are running at large, and one of them just attacked her Chihuahua.
3:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there is a woman who steals at the store, and they want her trespassed.
5:58 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a child outside in a maroon hoodie, tie-dye and black pants, wearing a mask, and waiting for his mom since 3 p.m.
June 15
8:11 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large in front of an elementary school, barking at students.
8:38 p.m. - Reporting party says their ex stole a speaker and a jacket.
4 p.m. - Reporting party says they got home and found that their bicycle was missing.
6:05 p.m. - Reporting party says they left their keys inside their truck outside the Moose Lodge.
7:21 p.m. - Reporting party says there are suspicious people in the parking lot.
10 p.m. - Reporting party says there are firecrackers going off in the area.
June 16
7:42 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbor’s dog is barking.
Fire Line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from June 9 to June 16.
June 9
Medical aid call, 9700 block of State Route 28 West.
June 10
Fire alarm, 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway
Medical aid call, 17600 block of Road 5 Northwest.
June 11
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 25 of State Route 28 West.
Outside fire, 500 block of H Street Southwest.
June 12
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 3 Northwest and State Route 281 North.
Outside fire, west of milepost 139 on Interstate 90 east, mutual aid call in Beverly.
Fire alarm, 200 block of Bing Avenue.
June 13
Smoke investigation, Martin Road Northwest.
Electric hazard, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 9 Northwest.
Outside fire, 23000 block of State Route 17, a mutual-aid call in Soap Lake.
Structure fire, 19500 block of Saint Andrews Drive Northwest, a mutual-aid call in Soap Lake.
Outside fire, 15000 block of Road 2 Northwest.
June 14
Vehicle fire, near the intersection of Road A Northwest and Drumheller Road Northwest, in Ephrata.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road
Smoke investigation, near the intersection of Road 4 Northwest and Adams Road Northwest.
Fire alarm, 500 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest.
June 15
Structure fire, 1000 block of First Avenue Southeast.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
June 16
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, 4700 block of Road R Northwest.