Washington State Patrol
A 63-year-old man from Moxee, Wash., died after he crashed his Harley-Davidson two miles east of Vantage on Interstate 90.
The man, identified as Richard Potts, was traveling west on I-90 when his vehicle swerved to the left, and struck the median’s jersey barrier.
He was declared dead at the scene. A press release from the WSP declared that neither drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It’s unknown if Potts was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Fire Line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided citizens in the following incidents between June 17-22.
June 17
Outside fire, 13000 block of Lower Crab Creek Road Southwest, mutual-aid incident.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northwest.
June 18
Medical aid call, 22900 block of Road 1 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
June 19
Medical aid call 700 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Outside fire, 20900 block of Road 12 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Smoke investigation, 600 block of P Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 8400 block of Road T Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, milepost 151 of westbound Interstate 90.
Medical aid call, 200 block of D Street Southwest.
June 20
Medical aid call, 100 block of East Montmorency Boulevard.
Fire alarm, 10400 block of Road O Northwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Silica Road Northwest
June 21
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 2 Northwest and Road P Northwest.
Vehicle fire, near the intersection of Road V Southwest and Silica Road Southwest.
Medical aid call, near milepost 33 of State Route 28.
June 22
Fire alarm, 500 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest.
Medical aid call, 400 block of Road P Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 30-year-old man from Quincy was arrested June 21 and booked on a protection order violation.
Quincy Police Department
June 20
9:26 a.m. - Reporting party says there was a cold vehicular prowl.
11:16 a.m. - Reporting party says she looked out the window and saw a five-year-old boy and a little girl walking southbound on the walking path around the condos.
11:51 a.m. -Reporting party says there are stray cats at this location and is asking that they be picked up.
3:23 p.m. - reporting party says someone stole their bicycle.
6:16 p.m. - Reporting party says someone dropped off a bunch of kittens at this location.
8:38 p.m. - Reporting party says he heard an unusual animal sound. he thinks the animal might be in a lot of pain.
June 21
8:28 a.m. - Reporting party says she has a protection order against her ex, and the ex is making third-party calls to her.
12:34 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a car parked across the street for two months.
1:09 p.m. - Reporting party says he has been having issues with the neighbor dog. She has a daycare and is worried about the children.
3:12 p.m. - Reporting party says a man came into their business and said that someone had broken into his house and threatened him. The reporting party asked why he thought that it was an employee and the male subject said the voices told him that it was them.
5:08 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a female outside looking for services and seems to be off her medication.
7:20 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a suspicious box with electrical tape on it.
8:02 p.m. - Reporting party says her ex dropped off the children for a visitation, but she has an order against him. The ex is supposed to have a third-party drop the children off.
June 22
3:37 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an abandoned dog in the back yard.
6:06 p.m. - Reporting party says there are people occupying parking spots for people with disabilities and they don’t have the placards.
June 23
8:57 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male throwing rocks at a girl on a bike.
9:18 a.m. - Reporting party says she can hear neighbors yelling and screaming. There’s a female throwing things and pushing the reporting party and trying to break her phone.
10:39 a.m. - Reporting party says someone stole their bike about two weeks ago.
4 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male wandering around yelling and screaming.
4:53 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white Camaro that keeps speeding down the road, going west and making a lot of noise with its exhaust pipe.
June 24
1:06 a.m. - Reporting party says someone tried to break into their vehicle.
1:36 a.m. - Reporting party says their coworker’s truck got stolen from the parking lot.
8:58 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog at his house, and the dog won’t leave. It’s been in the yard since yesterday.
11:46 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke into his truck last night and took about $1,000 worth of tools.
1:05 p.m. - Reporting party says their ex is spitting at her window and watching her.
1:12 p.m. - Reporting party says a recreational vehicle hit the height sign of their drive-through.
8:03 p.m. - Reporting party says a 14-year-old was kicked out of her house at this location.
9:08 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is playing loud music nearby.
10:08 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a pitbull outside the residence. She is in her vehicle and afraid to get out of her vehicle.
June 25
2:29 a.m. - Reporting party says a neighbor is making a lot of noise.
2:39 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a shooting in Othello, and requests units for the scene. Lots of workers are still on the scene.
9:05 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a large party next door and vehicles are blocking the driveways.
9:36 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music coming from the back yard.
9:36 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole her vehicle, and it’s unknown if her son took it.
9:42 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is playing loud music and his windows are rattling.