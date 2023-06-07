Quincy Police Department
May 26
9:49 a.m.- Reporting party says their bicycles were stolen eight days ago, and she has it on video.
11:10 a.m. - Reporting party says there are two semi trucks blocking the road. No injuries reported.
12:01 p.m. - Reporting party says there are puppy dogs running at large.
3:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there are subjects stealing in the store, one of whom is now in a silver Pontiac.
5:05 p.m. - Reporting party says that a male and female are arguing at the medical center. The male is screaming and yelling outside the emergency room.
11:10 p.m. - Reporting party says their sister pushed her and got in her face, and was also hitting her mom.
May 27
7:16 a.m. - Reporting party says she is out on her walk and a young Labrador dog is following her and nipping at her feet.
2:53 p.m. - Reporting party says a dog bit them. It’s unknown if they need aid, although they did say they were not bleeding.
8:09 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a loud birthday party going on.
May 28
7:37 a.m. - Reporting party says she wants extra patrols, because she has a feeling someone might break in. She’s on her way to Seattle.
8:27 a.m. - Reporting party says their Toyota was keyed.
9:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a snake in the backyard and would like someone to come get it.
9:44 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a plane driving over, and they want it to stop.
May 29
1:33 a.m. - Reporting party says they are in a drive-thru and the car in front has someone with an open container.
3:49 a.m.- Reporting party says their boyfriend went out and came back drunk. She wants him to leave but he is trying to drive.
5:40 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two German shepherds running down the road.
7:22 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two males in their 40s or 50s going through the reporting party’s garbage, and taking things out.
7:31 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been a vehicle collision at the park next to a school.
10:16 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an argument going on, and that their sister is causing problems.
May 30
8:17 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white-and-orange trailer parked by a hotel and there’s a lot of foot traffic going in and out of the trailer, and they never seem to stay in for long.
May 31
12:47 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a homeless person living under a tree. He is not there at the moment, but his personal items are.
10:17 p.m - Reporting party says someone threw an egg at the door.
June 2
9:25 a.m. - Reporting party says a subject keeps returning and sleeping in a white van at the storage units.
2:16 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a friend there and he wants her to leave. The friend is being verbally aggressive and threatening to call the police on the reporting party.
3:22 p.m. - Reporting party says her ex went to her employer and made false accusations about her.
4:12 p.m. - Reporting party says she was harassed by a neighbor when she walked by.
4:52 p.m. - Reporting party says she received a fraudulent email.
5:43 p.m. - Reporting party says her son stole her car.
6:48 p.m. - Reporting party says she went to the store and her son was out working on his vehicle. A neighbor came over and accused her son of stealing.
June 3
5:47 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male refusing to leave.
6:17 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a house near the corner of C Street and Second Street from where you can hear loud music.
6:51 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a big dog running at large and looking dangerous.
7:37 p.m. - Reporting party says there are dogs loose at the park.
9:05 p.m. - Reporting party says their friend told her that the neighbor’s child kissed her daughter.
9:17 p.m. - Reporting party says she had a disturbance with a male roommate. He ripped her phone off her hand when she would not get off his truck. A dog also got out and she is trying to find it.
June 4
1:48 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a fight outside. It’s unknown how many people are involved.
11:24 a.m. - Reporting party says there is a male on a very loud quad riding up and down the street.
11:40 a.m. - Reporting party says homeless people have come in and vandalized the bathroom with a pen.
5:37 p.m. - Reporting party says there is a male beating up a female in the alley between G Street and H Street.
8:10 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog running at large in their yard now. They also want to report loud music coming from behind the house.
8:13 p.m. - Reporting party says there is loud music coming from behind her residence.
10:34 p.m. - Reporting party says the female in his vehicle hit him and is yelling that he has a gun.
3:46 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a black convertible traveling into oncoming traffic.
4:41 a.m. - Reporting party says someone knocked at the front door and broke a window.
Fire line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from May 26 to May 31, 2023.
May 26
Fire alarm, 8300 block of Road S Northwest.
Smoke investigation, near the intersection of Road O Northwest and State Route 28 West.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 9200 block of Riverview Way Northwest.
May 27
Motor vehicle accident, 22500 block of Road 10 Northwest.
Medical aid call, Ancient Lake, no further information provided.
Fire alarm, 8300 block of Road S Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 25 of State Route 28
Medical aid call, west of milepost 155 of eastbound Interstate 90.
May 28
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Outside fire, 100 block of Beverly Burke Road Southwest
Fire alarm, 20400 block of Road 11 Northwest.
May 29
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 900 block of Hunter Avenue Southwest.
May 30
Fire alarm, 7700 block of State Route 28 West.
Fuel spill, west of milepost 150 of Interstate 90 East.
Fire alarm, 400 block of Washington Way
Medical aid call 1300 block of Port Industrial Parkway.
Medical aid call 14500 block of Overon Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 9500 block of Road 5 Northwest
May 31
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest
Fire alarm, 100 block of D Street Northwest
Medical aid call, 9400 block of Road J.3 Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 25-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked June 4 on charges of felony harassment, threats to kill, and domestic violence, as well as a lesser charge of malicious mischief in the third degree. No bail set at the time of the press release informing of the arrest.
These listings are compiled using information from Grant County Fire District 3, Quincy Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and on occasion, Washington State Patrol.