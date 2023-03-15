Fire line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents March 4-10, 2023.
March 4
Medical aid call, 6500 block of Road G Northwest
Medical aid call, 100 block of M Street Southwest
March 5
Fire alarm, 1000 block of Yahoo Way.
Medical aid call, 25100 block of Vantage Street Southwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Frontage Road.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 6 of State Route 281 North.
March 6
Fire alarm, 1800 block of F Street Southwest.
March 7
Smoke investigation, 20500 block of Road 9 Northwest.
March 10
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 6 of State Route 281 North.
Gas leak investigation, 500 block of Central Avenue South.
Outside fire, 7800 block of Road 10 Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 38-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on March 13 on charges of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
A 31-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on March 8 on charges of driving under the influence.
Quincy Police Department
March 6
9:36 a.m.- Reporting party says there’s graffiti outside of his house.
11:03 a.m.- Reporting party says there’s an unknown person using technology to alter his state of mind.
12:38 p.m. - Reporting party says his girlfriend took his stuff while he was away.
3:40 p.m.- Reporting party says there are speeding vehicles nearby, a red four-door Honda, possibly a Civic and a black Chevrolet Silverado.
4:16 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a constant problem with girls trying to fight their daughter.
March 7
1:36 a.m.- Reporting party says they heard two explosions that sounded like possible gunshots.
March 8
11:21 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white, four-door car with flat tire nearby and it’s been there for a few months.
2:17 p.m - Reporting party says there’s an ongoing problem with trucks and vehicles speeding by.
3:49 p.m. - Reporting party says that a dog followed their daughter home. Dog has tags.
11:09 p.m. - Reporting party says their vehicle was egged, and that there’s a truck that has passed by repeatedly.
March 9
9:35 a.m. - Reporting party says they came back home and their house’s doors are open and no one is around.
9:52 a.m. -Reporting party says there’s a male tagging a building nearby right now.
1:14 p.m. - Reporting party says they have a stray dog in custody.
2:51 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a gray Honda parked really close to their garage.
8:26 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a blue SUV in a ditch, with apparently a person still inside.
9:04 p.m. - Reporting party says he and his girlfriend were having an argument and she threatened to call the police to say he hit her.