Fire line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents March 11-19, 2023.
March 11
Structure fire, 2300 block of Road P Northwest.
Medical aid call, 14700 block of Road 7 Northwest.
March 12
Medical aid call, 800 block of Central Avenue South
Medical aid call, near the intersection of road 10.5 Northwest and Columbia Way Northeast.
March 13
Medical aid call, 17000 block of Road 5.2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 400 block of Jackrabbit Street Northeast.
Medical aid call, 8200 block of Road 10 Northwest.
March 14
Medical aid call, 14700 block of Road 7 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 14700 block of Road 7 Northwest.
Smoke investigation, 13th Avenue Southwest. No block specified.
Outside fire, 12800 block of Road P Northwest.
Structure fire, 100 block of West Montmorency Boulevard.
March 15
Welfare check, near the intersection of Road S Northwest and Road 11 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 1400 block of First Avenue Southwest.
medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 10700 block of Road 10 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 400 block of P Street Southwest.
March 16
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road S Northwest and Road 5 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
March 17
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road N.5 Northwest and Road 8 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 1700 block of F Street Southwest.
March 18
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road 3 Northwest and Road P Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road U Northwest and State Route 28.
March 19
Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 28 West and Road P Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 34-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree assault with domestic violence. No bail has been set. He was arrested on March 19.
Quincy Police Department
March 13
12:35 p.m. - Reporting party says there is a car parked illegally in front of their store.
12:38 p.m. - Reporting party says there is a black Chevy Suburban, a green Suburban and a gray two-door Acura that have been parked near his apartments and haven’t moved in over a year.
8:08 p.m. - Reporting party says two guys came to the door and asked if they had cameras in the alley. They were making the reporting party nervous.
8:19 p.m. - Reporting party says there were three people wearing all black, probably teenagers, trying to light something on fire.
March 14
7:28 a.m. - Reporting party says that a truck driver ran into their building and is refusing to give them their information.
March 15
1:12 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole their trailer. It happened within the last month.
8:01 p.m. - Reporting party says two Hispanic-looking males shot at them from inside a black Jeep Cherokee Jeep, using gel blasters.
8:27 pm. - Reporting party says someone fired shots across the street.
8:47 p.m. - Reporting party says her husband is having a seizure.
March 16
3:27 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke their lock at their mini storage location.
12:06 p.m. - Reporting party says someone found drugs at a school.
3:11 p.m. - Reporting party says a student left school on foot with another student.
5:07 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is playing some loud music nearby.
6:13 p.m. - Reporting party says someone hit their car.
March 17
10:56 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a big bus there and has been there for a week or a week and a half, with expired tabs.
3:23 p.m. -Reporting party says the high school has a report that there will be a fight at the park.
4:01 p.m. - Reporting party says that there was a speeding vehicle a couple of minutes ago, an older Ford F-250, speeding with a blue Subaru.
7:12 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a mid-sized white dog running at large, and acting afraid of people.
7:45 p.m. - Reporting party says he just got a text from a friend saying ‘don’t ask, just call police for a disturbance at this location.’
March 18
11:45 a.m. - Reporting party says there are males drinking and fighting outside this apartment.
4 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a young person racing up and down Second Avenue every day on a gray Ford pickup truck, making a lot of noise.
6:10 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a gray Ford F-150 speeding around the area, and there are children around.
6:11 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbor’s dog is in her backyard and acting aggressively.
8:24 p.m. - Reporting party says they saw a gray or black Toyota Tundra swerving and going off the road.
11:25 p.m.- Reporting party says someone hit their car.
March 19
1:04 a.m. - Reporting party says the neighbors are playing loud music.
1:47 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke their son’s bedroom window.
8:44 a.m. - Reporting party says someone punctured his tires.