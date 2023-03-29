Fire line
Personnel from Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents March 21-24, 2023.
March 21
Medical aid call, just west of milepost 164 of eastbound Interstate 90.
March 22
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams road Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of Road R Northwest and Road 11 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 5 Northwest and Adams Road Northwest.
March 23
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 9 Northwest and State Route 283.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 32 of State Route 28.
Structure fire, 2400 block of Road P Northwest.
March 24
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 200 block of M Street Southwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Sunland Road Southwest and Silica Road Southwest.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 53-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence. No bail. He was arrested March 20.
A 31-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on warrants for second-degree burglary, obstructing a law enforcement officer, failing to register as a sex offender, harassment with domestic violence, third-degree theft, and third-degree rape of a child. He was arrested March 25.
Quincy Police Department
March 19
4:42 p.m. - Reporting party says that her boyfriend hit her and pushed her.
4:43 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a 2-to-3-year-old child with no parent around at a park.
5:15 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white Honda SUV speeding on the southbound lanes.
10:47 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle driving in circles and then stopping in the same spot. It’s been doing that for 5-10 minutes.
March 20
10:46 a.m. - Reporting party says someone broke into a few storage units.
1:54 p.m. - Reporting party says that there are two small dogs running at large.
6:26 p.m. - Reporting party says they saw a little girl, 10-11 years old, by herself. The reporting party is worried about her.
6:54 p.m. - Reporting party says that there’s some infidelity going on. Their mother told them she was working and then saw her car at a residence.
8:12 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two maltipoos cuddling and barking like crazy.
March 21
8:12 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s graffiti on the climbing wall of the back of the school.
11:15 p.m. - Reporting party says she loaned her car to her son, he died and now when she went to get the car, it’s not there.
12:43 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole their safe.
12:44 p.m. - Reporting party says there are some dogs at large near their restaurant and barking at customers.
5:02 p.m. - Reporting party says she needs someone to do a welfare check on her husband.
6:19 p.m. - Reporting party says their wife hit them on the shoulder.
7:51 p.m. - Reporting party says they saw 5-6 teenagers go into the church’s bathroom, and they looked sketchy.
March 22
8:42 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog running at large and barking in the alley.
10:52 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white dog under a vehicle.
2:41 p.m. - Reporting party says there are two dogs out front, running at large. They are little, white dogs.
6:59 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a pick up on its side after a rollover accident, and there’s a male inside who looks injured.
March 23
12:27 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a motorcycle in the middle of the roadway with no one around.
7:55 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a speeding Honda Civic traveling at a high rate of speed.
2:11 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s been an accident involving two motor vehicles. There’s one person who was involved and who is conscious and breathing.
2:39 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a baby boxer at their residence since 8 a.m. this morning and they don’t know where it came from or who it belongs to.
3:33 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog with matted fur around.
3:37 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dead cat behind the trailer.
6:44 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a subject against whom she has a no-contact order. This subject keeps passing by her residence.
9:05 p.m. - Reporting party says there is a friend who has a 14-year-old daughter who got aggressive and hit her. Friend has bruises and appears to have a black eye.
March 24
7:36 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dead cat in the middle of the street.
2:34 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a gray Toyota RAV 4 speeding southbound on Third Street.
3:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a report of a possible fight after school, and is asking that police come by.
3:20 p.m. - Reporting party is letting people know an assault just occurred.
3:29 p.m. - Reporting party says they found drugs.
March 25
1:31 a.m. - Reporting party says her friend got hit in the face.
1:32 a.m. - Reporting party says his girlfriend smacked him on the face.
2:25 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music and screaming happening for hours nearby. Reporting party says they assume alcohol is involved.
9:16 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male in a green bike, wearing a red sweater and causing problems. Reporting party thinks this person is under the influence.
11:49 a.m. - Reporting party wants police to come check on 13-year-old autistic son, because he is being disrespectful.
3:50 p.m. - Reporting party says he’s having problems with his girlfriend, and called the police to keep himself safe.
5 p.m. - Reporting party says he wants police to meet him at a location. He says he wants to make sure the squatters don’t come back to this location.
5:05 p.m. - Reporting party says there are juveniles running across the railroad tracks, one of them carrying a can of paint.
7:32 p.m. - Reporting party wants to report a stolen package and the person who took it.
March 26
6:19 p.m. - Reporting party says he left his vehicle at home when he left for vacation, and now his brother-in-law has called to tell him his car is missing.
March 27
7:05 a.m. - Reporting party is crying, says she is pregnant and the father of the baby was pushing her around. She says she had to hit him to get him to leave her alone. He left.